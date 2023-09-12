Santa Stair Climb raising £300,000 to fight hunger with 48 floor walk up Canary Wharf

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A charity climb aims to raise £300,000 to fight hunger by walking up 48 flights in London’s Canary Wharf.

The Santa Stair Climb is being held by The Felix Project, an organisation that collects surplus food and redistributes it to frontline charities and schools across London.

In the UK alone, 4.7 million adults struggle to afford to eat every day, whilst in London 400,000 children go to bed every evening without a proper meal.

The Felix Project is organising the Santa Stair Climb in November (bigTimages)

The event will see participants tackling all 48 floors and 1,031 steps of the One Canada Square building, a collaboration between the charity and the Canary Wharf Group.

The first-ever mass participation event run by the charity, the £300,000 target will be enough to deliver 870,000 meals for Londoners in need.

Taking place on 19 November, the climbers will be dressed as green Felix Santas, with all participants receiving an exclusive themed t-shirt and a Felix Santa hat for the event.

This week, the registration fee costs £25, with prices due to rise to £30 on 18 September. Each climber is set a fundraising target of £300, with team entry also available for £100. Including up to 4 climbers, each participant has the same individual fundraising target.

The Santa Stair Climb will see participants tackling all 48 floors and 1,031 steps of the famous One Canada Square (Wikimedia Commons/Matt Buck/CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Felix Project has similarly partnered with the Canary Wharf Group on the Canary Wharf Green Scheme, providing over 1,000 meals each week for local charities and saving over 500 kilos of food from waste.

M&S, Waitrose and Joe Blake’s are amongst the names signed up to the scheme, which sees A-B collection routes that volunteers walk or cycle to transport food directly from retailers to organisations in need.