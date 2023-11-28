Urgent search for girl, 12, missing for three days in west London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from west London who has been missing for more than three days.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in tracing Santana Hailstones, from Kensington, whose disappearance has been described as “out of character.”

She was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Kensington, west London, at 11.50am on Saturday.

The youngster has not been seen since and her family and friends have not heard from her.

Police said she was wearing a red and green Morocco football shirt with the number two on the back and the name ‘Hakimi’, and a dark-coloured puffa jacket.

She was also wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with pink stripes, white/cream Air Jordan trainers, and was carrying a pink Nike backpack with a Nike Air Jordan logo on it.

Sergeant Darren Bull from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Missing Persons Unit said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to try and find Santana.

“We are extremely concerned about Santana due to her young age, and as the days pass my fear that something has happened to her grows.

“Anyone who thinks they have seen Santana or has any information is asked to call 101 stating 23MIS039109. Report immediate sightings by calling 999. You can also contact the Missing People charity by calling 116 000, this service is confidential.”