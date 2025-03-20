Santander closures map: Where are the 95 branches set to shut across the UK?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Banking giant Santander has announced it will close 95 branches across the UK, with 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.

The high street lender confirmed sweeping changes across its network which include the closure of the branches over the summer, cutting hours at 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches after the overhaul, which will include 290 full-service sites as well as five so-called “work cafes” or co-working spaces.

The changes will put about 750 jobs at risk – more than 4 per cent of Santander’s 18,000-strong UK workforce – if the plans get the go-ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

The majority of the planned redundancies are related to the branch closures, but about 12 per cent of the cuts relate to the reduced-hours proposals.

The changes come in response to customers increasingly switching to online banking, with a 63 per cent surge in digital transactions since 2019, while branch transactions have slumped by 61 per cent in that time, according to the firm.

A Santander spokesperson said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced-hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Here is the full list of closures: