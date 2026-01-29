Santander closures mapped: High street bank to shut 44 locations across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Santander has announced that it is shutting 44 of its UK bank branches as part of a move to shift customers towards its digital services.

Around 291 jobs have been put at risk as a result of the decision. It comes less than a year after the business announced the closure of 95 branches last March, in a round of cuts which hit 750 workers.

Last July, UK boss Mike Regnier said they had cut around 2,000 roles over the previous year through a continued overhaul at the lender, but indicated there “might well be” more job cuts on the way.

The Spain-based banking giant said 96 per cent of all transactions are now being completed in digital channels after a rapid increase in online banking customers.

It added that said closing branches will be replaced with “community bankers”, who will operate from Santander Local stores or banking hubs to keep a presence in local communities.

The high street lender said the latest cuts will leave it with 244 full branches.

It will also operate 19 counter-free branches, 36 reduced-hour branches, six work cafes and 111 Santander Locals.

Banking firm Santander is to shut 44 of its branches, with 291 workers impacted (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Santander stressed that it is continuing to invest tens of millions of pounds into its branches, refurbishing more than 220 sites over the past six years.

It added that more than 30 branches are also set for refurbishments over the coming year.

A spokeswoman for Santander said: “In response to a continuing and sizeable shift towards customers using digital banking, we are making changes to our branches to better support our customers.

“We will continue to invest in both our branch network – comprising of full-service branches, counter-free branches, reduced-hour branches, Santander Locals, and our increasingly popular work cafes – as well as our digital banking services, so we can be there to support our customers however they choose to bank with us.”