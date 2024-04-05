Bank to offer 40-year interest-only mortgages

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bank is increasing the maximum term it offers on interest-only mortgages to 40 years.

From Tuesday April 9, it will increase the maximum term on interest-only mortgages to bring it in line with its capital and repayment deals, up from 25 years.

Under the shake-up, customers applying for an interest-only mortgage, who also intend to sell their property later as their way to repay the mortgage, must have at least £300,000 equity in the property. Previously this was £250,000.

The bank will also make other updates to its affordability calculations, due to changes coinciding with the new 2024-25 tax year.

Santander will take child benefit into account for those earning up to £60,000 following the increase to the high income child benefit charge threshold, as well as the reduction in national insurance contributions for PAYE (pay as you earn) and self-employed applicants, enabling people to borrow more.

For homeowner mortgages between £1,000,000 and £2,000,000, Santander is increasing the minimum LTV (loan to value) from 75% to 85%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: “It’s positive to see lenders reviewing affordability criteria and not just the rates charged on mortgages. There may well be borrowers out there struggling to get a new loan and currently use a sizeable amount of their net income on mortgage payments if they can’t afford to switch deals.

“Interest-only mortgages could help those who can afford to pay off the capital of their loan when it comes to an end, but its always wise to seek advice before entering any arrangement to ensure it’s the most suitable choice.

“It’s been a bit of a slow start for mortgage rate activity in April, but there will no doubt be many borrowers seeking out a new deal if they are due to come off their fixed-rate mortgage soon.

“Innovation within the mortgage market or a justifiable relaxation to affordability criteria to help support both new and existing homeowners will no doubt be welcomed.”