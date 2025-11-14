Sara Cox completes 135-mile journey for Children In Need raising more than £7m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has completed her Children In Need challenge to cover 135 miles in five days, which has raised more than £7 million for the charity.

The 50-year-old, who presents the station’s Teatime Show on weekdays, crossed the finish line for her Great Northern Marathon Challenge at about 3.30pm on Friday, after covering the equivalent of five marathons in five days, where she was greeted by a performance from former Spice Girl Melanie C.

After crossing the finish line in Pudsey, Leeds, having started in Kielder Forest, Northumberland, Cox said: “I can’t believe it, oh my gosh. That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, hello Yorkshire.

“I’m an honorary Yorkshire woman now.”

Carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack, the DJ travelled through Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire on her journey.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, she added: “It’s just the hardest thing I’ve ever done, I’ve never known pain like it.

“But then, I’ve never had eye contact with so many amazing women who have just powered me on.

“On the side of the road, in the driving rain, it was bitterly cold. The truck drivers honking their horns, the farmers stopping work just to come and say hi.

“Thanks to everybody who let me stop for a wee at their house – it was a few people.”

She received a number of messages of support from famous faces including the Prince Of Wales, who recorded a video message, which was played by Mills on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

He said: “Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing.

“You’re so nearly there, just a little bit further, and I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs, and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets.

“Keep going, you’ve done fantastically well, and the nation’s so proud of you.”

Melanie C, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, said: “It’s like we’re taking every step with her. I feel quite emotional already.

“And yeah, I just think this is one of those… it’s incredible what she’s achieved and I just, I can’t wait for her to cross that finish line.

“Could Sporty have done it? I’d like to think so, but I’m not sure… this is a testament to humans, we are all capable of so much more than we realise and Sara’s our poster girl for that.”

The challenge is the longest tackled by Radio 2 as part of the annual fundraiser.

Fellow Radio 2 presenter Trevor Nelson revealed to Cox on Thursday the total raised had topped £3 million.

She said she had been encouraged by support from lots of women during her challenge.

“We are not women of a certain vintage, we are not women of a certain age, we are women over 50,” she said. “It’s just the beginning when you get to 50, I’m loving being 50.”

She also revealed she had received a call from her mother and sister in India as she passed a telephone box during Thursday’s longest leg from Richmond to Ripley.

The BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon starts on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday.

The evening, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay and Lenny Rush, will see performances from the likes of McFly singer Tom Fletcher and girl band Remember Monday, alongside sketches from BBC favourites including The Apprentice, EastEnders and Gladiators.