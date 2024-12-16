Pub landlord slams ‘ludicrous’ civil claim by convicted terrorist over ‘racist’ sign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A landlord has defended his pub after a convicted terrorist claimed he was “deeply offended” by its “racist” sign.

Khalid Baqa – who was previously jailed for spreading jihadi content – is demanding hundreds of pounds in a civil claim against the The Saracen’s Head Inn in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, over its sign “depicting a brown-skinned bearded Arab/Turk male with a turban”, which he claims “incites violence”.

Describing the legal action as “ludicrous”, landlord Robbie Hayes, 52, told The Independent he received a letter from His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service at the end of November, with a “list of demands” made by Baqa, 60.

open image in gallery The Saracen’s Head Inn in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was established in 1530 and is owned by Greene King ( Google Maps )

According to Mr Hayes, who vehemently denies the accusations, Baqa wants the compensation for the “racist sign”, “xenophobia” and “inciting racial violence against a specific race”.

The 52-year-old, of Amersham, told this publication: “Its ludicrous. I don’t think he has a leg to stand on. It’s been called The ­Saracen’s Head for 500 years. Why, overnight, has Khalid Baqa become offended by it? I don’t think one man can change the historic name of a pub that's been called that for 500 years because he doesn’t like it. It’s ridiculous.”

The Sun reported that Baqa intends to launch similar legal actions against the dozens of other pubs named The Saracen’s Head across the UK if successful with his current claim.

open image in gallery Khalid Baqa was jailed for two years in 2013 after admitting having 300 computer discs of terrorist material in his car and home ( Metropolitan Police )

He told the newspaper: “I’ve always been offended by pub names like these, but I’ve only recently discovered how I can challenge them online.”

He added: “I’ve stopped all the terrorism stuff now.”

Baqa has reportedly filed a “claim of money” form, which is an application to county court for an amount of money someone says they are owed.

According to documents seen by The Independent, his submission reads: “While walking through the area I was shocked and deeply offended by what I saw. I saw pub signage depicting a brown-skinned bearded Arab/Turk male with a turban and captioned ‘The Saracen’s Head’.

“This instilled worry and fear in me since it was clearly xenophobic, racist and inciting violence to certain people. I immediately complained to the pub and requested the signage be removed.”

The Sun reported he alleged he has contacted the pub four times as well as visited in person – however, Mr Hayes told The Independent his pub has no record of this.

Baqa was jailed for two years in 2013 after admitting having 300 computer discs of terrorist material in his car and home. He was again jailed five years later, for spreading jihadi CDs and leaflets.

The term ‘Saracen’ was used to refer to Arabs since at least the 5th century and then later linked to Muslims, with the pub name ‘Saracen’s Head’ thought to be associated with the Crusades.

The Independent has approached Baqa, Greene King and the Ministry of Justice for comment.