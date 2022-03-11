Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common have won their legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police.

The Reclaim These Streets group cancelled their planned event in March 2021 after being threatened with arrest and £10,000 fines under Covid laws.

More than 1,000 people still attended Clapham Common for the vigil, which ended with several women being arrested amid allegations of heavy-handed policing.

On Friday, the High Court found that Scotland Yard had breached the organisers’ rights with their handling of the event and that its decisions were “not in accordance with the law”.

In a summary of the ruling, Lord Justice Warby said: “The relevant decisions of the Met were to make statements at meetings, in letters, and in a press statement, to the effect that the Covid-19 regulations in force at the time meant that holding the vigil would be unlawful.

“Those statements interfered with the claimants’ rights because each had a ‘chilling effect’ and made at least some causal contribution to the decision to cancel the vigil.

“None of the Met’s decisions was in accordance with the law; the evidence showed that it failed to perform its legal duty to consider whether the claimants might have a reasonable excuse for holding the gathering, or to conduct the fact-specific proportionality assessment required in order to perform that duty.”

In a statement, Reclaim These Streets hailed the judgment as a “victory for women”.

Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Show all 36 1 /36 Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A well-wisher places flowers at a bandstand AFP via Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman cries at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People mourn at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People mourn at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A group of women hug as they stand in front of tributes for Sarah Everard Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A photograph of Sarah Everard is left with tributes to her at the bandstand on Clapham Common Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman reacts at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Stones with signatures on them lie at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Two women embrace as they stand before tributes for Sarah Everard Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People leave floral tributes PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather to lay flowers and pay their respects Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A message is seen among the flowers on Clapham Common Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman leaves a floral tribute AP Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman reacts at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Members of the public surround tributes for Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Well-wishers make their way towards a band-stand AFP via Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Women gather at the band stand PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at the band stand PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman reacts as she looks at tributes Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather to lay flowers and pay their respects Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at the band stand PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather at the band stand AP Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman holds a sign at a memorial site Reuters Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People gather AP Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil People in the crowd turn on their phone torches PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman holds up a placard PA Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Well-wishers shout slogans as they gather AFP via Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil A woman is arrested Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Police officers form a cordon AFP via Getty Images Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Tributes paid to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common vigil Police detain a woman Reuters

“It shows that the police were wrong to silence us,” the claimants added. “The decisions and actions by the Met Police in the run-up to the planned vigil for Sarah Everard last year were unlawful, and the judgment sets a powerful precedent for protest rights.”

The group said local women organised the event because they felt not just sad and afraid, but “angry that women still weren’t safe” and the burden was on them to protect themselves.

“We couldn’t have imagined the far-reaching implications of our decision to organise the vigil,” they added. “We hope that the police learn some important lessons.”

The claimants - Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler - argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and that police did not assess the potential risk to public health.

Representatives of Reclaim These Streets accused police of refusing to facilitate a vigil for Sarah Everard to protect their reputation, out of fear they were “seen as the bad guys”.

Campaigners argued that the Metropolitan Police’s position, that the vigil would have violated coronavirus laws in place at the time, was wrong and caused a breach of human rights.

Ms Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving armed officer Wayne Couzens, whose arrest was announced on 10 March 2021.

Later that day, newly-formed women’s group Reclaim These Streets called a vigil on Clapham Common, where Ms Everard disappeared, for her and “all women who feel unsafe, who go missing from our streets and who face violence every day”.

Organisers liaised with police and Lambeth Council so the vigil could be managed safely and with a reduced risk of coronavirus transmission, but Scotland Yard “effectively vetoed” the event by declaring it unlawful under Covid laws.

The court was told that Scotland Yard told organisers the vigil would be “illegal” at an initial meeting on 11 March, telling the women they could be fined £10,000 for organising a large gathering and arrested for assisting an offence.

Reclaim These Streets launched an urgent judicial review of the police position, arguing that they had misinterpreted the law, but a judgment on 12 March 2021 was inconclusive.

Mr Justice Holgate refused to make a declaration on the correct interpretation of the Health Protection Regulations, or a separate declaration that a policy prohibiting all protests was unlawful.

Scotland Yard then issued a statement warning people not to attend any vigil for Ms Everard and making clear it considered them unlawful, the High Court was told.

Reclaim These Streets cancelled its Clapham Common vigil and more than 30 linked events that were to be held at the same time in different cities.

But an unorganised event went ahead at Clapham Common on 13 March, which ended with the arrests of nine people including a woman who was pinned to the ground, in widely-condemned scenes.

Scotland Yard had denied wrongly interpreting Covid laws or unlawfully interfering with the group’s rights.

In a statement issued before a hearing in January, the force said: “The Met was unable to give an advance assurance to the claimants that their involvement in organising the vigil would not put them at risk of enforcement action during, or subsequent to, that event.”

On Friday, it indicated that it was considering appealing the judgment, and that it had wider implications for how police have to carry out proportionality assessments before interfering with protests.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “I remain deeply saddened by the murder of Sarah Everard and utterly disgusted that it was a serving Met officer who took her life. That sadness is shared by colleagues across the Met.”

She said the force knew “how strongly people felt in wanting to come together” for the vigil but had “worked very hard in challenging circumstances to interpret and apply” Covid regulations.