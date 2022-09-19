Jump to content

Sarah Ferguson joins daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

The Duchess of York divorced Prince Andrew in 1996, but has remained close to the royal family

Furvah Shah
Monday 19 September 2022 14:33
Prince Edward wipes tears during Queen's funeral ceremony

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has joined her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Fergie, as she is commonly known, arrived alongside other members of the royal family, but did not take part in the procession that followed the coffin.

The Duchess, 62, divorced the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, in 1996 but has remained close to him and the royal family.

During her entrance into Westminster Abbey, the Duchess motioned for her daughters to go on without her while she waited for the Queen’s two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, to make their way into the abbey, before following them.

Prince Andrew joined his siblings in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin, led by King Charles III.

Fergie has continued to live with the Prince in their home of the Royal Lodge in Windsor and has previously described them as “the happiest divorced couple in the world”.

She has also shown support for him since he stepped back from frontline royal duties and was stripped of his military titles in the wake of sexual assault and abuse allegations made against him. He denied the allegations and settled out of court.

Sarah Ferguson arriving at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London

(PA)

Sarah Ferguson described the late Queen as “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” in a tribute

(via REUTERS)

During the funeral, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked sombre as they were accompanied by their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In a tribute posted on social media on September 8, the Duchess wrote: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

The Duchess of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank attended the state funeral

(REUTERS)

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie leave Westminster Abbey in London after the Queen’s funeral

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

