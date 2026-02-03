Sarah Ferguson’s charity says it will close days after Epstein files released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The charity of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has announced it will close days after new revelations emerged about the former duchess’s friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah’s Trust will close “for the foreseeable future” after “some months” of discussion, a spokesman said.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein, appearing to reveal more about his contact with Andrew and Sarah.

A spokesman for Sarah’s Trust said on Monday evening: “Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.

“This has been under discussion and in train for some months.

“We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years.

“We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects.

“We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the Covid pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana.”

In the documents released on Friday, Sarah appears to accuse Epstein of it being “crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew”.

In an email exchange from September 21 2011, she appears to write: “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions (sic) on your baby boy. Sarah xx”

The email is then followed up with a message saying: “You have disappeared.

“I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know.”

Other emails also revealed that:

– In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out” days after Sarah told the Evening Standard she had “deep regret” over her ties with Epstein.

– The following month, “Sarah” emailed Epstein saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand”.

– Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009.

– After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010. “Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.”

– In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”.

– In April 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein calling him “my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey” and a “legend,” adding that she is “so proud” of him.

– In July 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein to discuss lunch arrangements in Miami, telling him: “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors.

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman, and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles by Charles last year after the posthumous publication of a book by Virginia Giuffre, who also alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17.

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

The former prince has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.