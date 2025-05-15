Duchess of York says she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah, Duchess of York, has claimed the late Queen Elizabeth “talks to her” through her corgis.

The duchess adopted the late Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, with ex-husband Prince Andrew after the monarch’s death, housing them at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

She made the comments in an address to the Creative Women Platform in London, revealing she believed that the late Queen has been communicating to her through the dogs’ barking, The Times newspaper reported.

“I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go, ‘woof woof’ and all that and I’m sure it’s her talking to me”, she said.

“I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

It is not the first time the duchess has noted the dogs’ remarkable connection to Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2023, Sarah described how one of the corgis, Muick, had grieved after the late Queen’s death.

Speaking with Graeme Hall, presenter of the Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, Sarah said it took Muick about a year to come to terms with Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The late Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her life, many of which were directly descended from Susan, an 18th birthday present given to her by her parents in 1944.

The then Princess Elizabeth forged such a strong connection with Susan that the dog accompanied her on her honeymoon.