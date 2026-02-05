William and Kate congratulate Archbishop of Canterbury on her appointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have formally met the Archbishop of Canterbury for the first time since she took up office.

William and Kate were greeted by Dame Sarah Mullally on the steps of Lambeth Palace and later posed for a photo in the Archbishop’s study before sitting down for informal talks.

The moment was captured by the press and during their opening remarks the future king told the Archbishop “congratulations” on her appointment.

It is understood the visit reflects the importance the prince and princess place on faith and the couple want to build a strong working relationship with the senior cleric.

The visit comes after Dame Sarah made the oath of allegiance to the sovereign on Wednesday, in which she acknowledged the King as the supreme governor of the Church of England, in a traditional ceremony dating back to the reign of Elizabeth I.

Dame Sarah became the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church’s history, after the role was left vacant for about a year when Justin Welby announced he was to resign over failures in handling an abuse scandal.

She was confirmed in the post last month at a service in St Paul’s Cathedral, and the royal ceremony comes ahead of her installation, or enthronement, at Canterbury Cathedral next month.