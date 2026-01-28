First woman Archbishop of Canterbury pledges to speak out on misogyny

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first female Archbishop of Canterbury has vowed to speak out on misogyny, as she was confirmed in her new role as the Church of England’s top bishop.

Dame Sarah Mullally took part in a service at St Paul’s Cathedral which legally confirmed her as the 106th person to take up the post, after being named in October as the first woman in the role.

A heckler, who appeared to be dressed in religious clothing, briefly interrupted Wednesday’s proceedings and was escorted from the cathedral – although it was not immediately clear what they said.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said “full opportunity” had been given for lawful objections, but none had been received and the process would therefore continue.

Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

While her appointment was welcomed at the time by many as a historic first, it was branded “devastating” by Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of the Church of Nigeria, who said it was insensitive “to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate”.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and chairman of Gafcon (Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans), Laurent Mbanda, previously published a statement saying the “majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy”, insisting it is therefore “impossible for the Archbishop of Canterbury to serve as a focus of unity within the Communion”.

Dame Sarah, in an interview as she took up her new role, shared her gratitude for the “support of a whole range of people, including men, in my ministry”.

But the former chief nursing officer for England, added: “It is fair to say that I have, both in my secular role as well as in the Church, experienced misogyny at times.”

She said over the years she has learned it must be spoken about “so that you bring it out into the open”.

Last year, while addressing the Church’s General Synod – known as its parliament – her voice cracked with emotion as she told of the “institutional barriers” and “micro-aggressions” women continue to face in the Church.

Asked this week about misogyny in the Church, she said: “I’m conscious that being in this role, it’s important for me to speak of it, because there are some that don’t necessarily have the status or the power of this role, and feel more hesitant to do it.

“But certainly as a Church of England we have seen many changes over the years and I commit myself to making an environment where all people can flourish and which is safer for all.”

Dame Sarah, who was Bishop of London for almost a decade, said she had “always understood that people may find my appointment as a woman difficult in the Church, and what I hope to do is to be able to provide a space where I can offer hospitality to people, where I can listen to what their concerns are and, in a sense, find some way in which we can at least have partnership together in that way”.

She has previously been open about her support for approval of same-sex blessings in the Church, but appeared reticent in her new role to give her personal view on standalone services of blessing for same-sex couples – something the Church is divided on.

She said: “As the Archbishop of Canterbury, I see my role at the moment is to listen to what Synod has to say about that and to continue to hold that space within the Church of England where there are a range of different views on this issue.”

Meanwhile, the new archbishop also re-stated her commitment to safeguarding, having faced scrutiny over her own record on the handling of abuse allegations.

Earlier this month, a complaint against Dame Sarah over her handling of an abuse allegation by a man known as survivor N against a priest in the Diocese of London was dismissed, although it is understood the complainant might appeal against the decision.

Her predecessor Justin Welby resigned more than a year ago over safeguarding failures in the handling of the notorious case of prolific abuser and Christian camp leader John Smyth.

Dame Sarah said: “All of us should be open to having the light shone on what we do, and coming in as the Archbishop of Canterbury I recognise, rightly so, that there is greater scrutiny on me and the actions that I have undertaken.

“And I will reiterate my commitment to safeguarding, particularly to listening to the victims and survivors of abuse.”

She said she is committed to both ensuring “independence in safeguarding” and improvements to the clergy discipline measure (CDM), both of which will be considered at next month’s Synod.

Shortly after the St Paul’s service finished, stonemasons were set to begin carving Dame Sarah’s name on the plaque at Canterbury Cathedral which lists every previous holder of the office, back to St Augustine who was the first Archbishop of Canterbury in 597.

The new archbishop did not preach at Wednesday’s service, but Dame Sarah’s first act in her new role was to take up the Primatial Cross and give a blessing at the end of the ceremony.

Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin told the congregation this was the Church’s “Habemus Mamam” moment, in reference to the famous declaration of Habemus Papam when the Catholic Church confirms its new Pope.

Dame Sarah will have a further service at Canterbury Cathedral in March where she will be installed, or enthroned, and after which she will begin preaching in her new role.

There were an estimated 1.02 million regular worshippers across the Church of England in 2024, up from 1.01 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, there are said to be 85 million people in more than 165 countries around the world forming the Anglican Communion.