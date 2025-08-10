Horse rider dies following fall at fence during competition
Sarah Yorke, 37, could not be saved after the accident at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday.
A horse rider has died after she fell at a fence during a major eventing competition.
Sarah Yorke, 37, could not be saved by medical professionals after the accident at the third fence at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday.
British Eventing confirmed all events due to take place on Saturday was abandoned.
Ms Yorke’s horse, Mgh Hera, was uninjured after being assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable.
British Eventing described the incident as “a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community” and said there would be a full review of what happened.
Chief executive Rosie Williams said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends.
“The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”
A spokesperson for British Eventing added: “We appreciate this is a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community, and we encourage everyone to support one another.
“The British Eventing Support Trust Helpline is available 24/7 on 07780 008877 for anyone who would like to talk to a trained professional.”