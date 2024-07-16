Mother’s desperate plea after British volunteer ‘undressed’ then vanished in Sardinia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The mother of a missing British volunteer has begged for help after her son vanished on a volunteering trip to the island of Sardinia.

Michael Frison, 25, is thought to have become confused, undressed and disappeared on a walk in the Italian countryside near Luogosanto, in Valdicorru, at 5.18pm on Saturday.

A manhunt has been launched in the holiday hotspot, but firefighters and the Forest Guard said the rural area is “too vast”.

His mother Cristina Pittalis, who is flying out from Bristol with his younger brother to join the search on Tuesday, told The Independent: “He was hoping to do some volunteering work but when he arrived he was very tired, not used to the heat and was possibly dehydrated.

“He went to sleep, and the following day, he was visibly confused. So they gave him water and let him sit in the shade. But he said he would go for a little walk and he hasn’t been seen since. It’s quite an impervious area.”

Mr Frison vanished on Saturday ( Facebook )

She said Mr Frison was last seen by an isolated farmhouse surrounded by dense fores.

Asking people not to speculate on his disappearance, she added: “He is a wonderful young man. There were no drugs or alcohol involved. I’m devastated. He must be so scared.

“We are so close, you have no idea. He is so close to his little brother.

“He would never do anything like this to us. We have been through a lot together. His friends in Bristol know him very well. He’s just very fragile and very sensitive.”

In a message directly to her son, she said: “I love you, I miss you, everything will be fine, darling.

“We are strong together, and we can do this together. Help me find you, tesoro mio [my treasure].”

She posted on Facebook urging locals to join the search: “He is a very sweet boy, you can approach him without fear, please, if you see him stop him, talk to him, but don’t leave him alone.

“Please, if you can, look in your land, in your homes. If you get a chance, please go and help with the search.

“But don’t go alone, blindly, talk to fire groups, or civil protection, offer your support, ask what and how you can help. They know how to move, and how to coordinate the research groups.

“Please, we need your help.”

Michael was last seen by an isolated farmhouse surrounded by dense forest ( Facebook/ Cristina Pittalis )

Describing him as 5’7, with brown, long hair and shaved sides, she added: “Police were contacted at 1pm today, and they are certainly stepping up the search, but your help is crucial.”

It came as a body was discovered in the near month-long search in Tenerife for missing bricklayer Jay Slater.

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife almost one month ago ( LBT Global )

Human remains have been found in the area where the 19-year-old vanished on the morning of 17 June, Spanish police said on Monday.

The Civil Guard said the evidence strongly suggested the remains were those of the Lancashire teenager, with his clothes and possessions found nearby.

His friend Lucy Mae, who first reported him missing within hours, wrote on Instagram: “Honestly lost for words.

“Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you were one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know. I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all.

“We all love you buddy. Fly high.”