Sasha Johnson vigil: emotions run high as well-wishers gather in London

A vigil has taken place for Sasha Johnson, the Black anti-racism activist fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.

The gathering took place in Ruskin Park, Camberwell, around the back of Kings College Hospital in south London on Monday afternoon.

Ms Johnson, 27, remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, southeast London, in the early hours of Sunday.

Over 150 people were in attendance at the vigil which lasted around four hours consisting of chanting prayers, sharing of memories of Ms Johnson and positive affirmations, as well as the beating of drums and pouring of libation.

Loved ones and friends spoke passionately about how the time they’ve spent with the mother-of-two, extending well wishes for the wounded campaigner.

One man, who said he met the activist a few years ago prior to last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, told attendees at the vigil: “Sasha Johnson ain’t going nowhere. The Black woman must be protected at all costs. Women are warriors, females are fierce, the girl equals ‘goddess’. Sasha puts her passion, life and power in the life of liberation. She does not deserve this.”

Sasha Johnson’s vigil took place in Camberwell, south London (The Independent)

“Sasha is a fighter – she don’t stay down. She’s everyone of the kinds and queens of the past in one body. That’s who she is,” another friend said.

A friend who was visibly tearful through the event told the crowd how much of a devoted mother Ms Johnson is.

“She just did her son’s birthday last week and went all out. There’s nothing those boys could say they ever need on this earth that she didn’t provide,” she said.

“Sasha is a friend. If you’re lucky to say you know her – she will give you anything, You could call her at 3am and say ‘sis’, it doesn’t matter if she’s tired, she will wake up.

“This cannot be it (...). We’re going to Ghana for Christmas oh!”

Another campaigner urged members of the local community to cooperate with the police as enquiries into the shooting remain ongoing while “holding them to account”.

Two speakers at the vigil paid tribute to the anti-racism activist fighting for her life (The Independent)

“Your good hearts and emotions are all appreciated at this time as we send them out, via our ancestors, to Sasha and her family,” one man added.

“Unfortunately within our community there are some bad eggs as well as some good eggs, and it’s up to us to make sure that those bad eggs are held accountable for their actions because it’s not acceptable for our bad eggs to be taking out our warriors – be they male or female – who are out here often at all hours without any pay, working for our community, our families,”

The same campaigner cautioned vigil members: “Don’t give the white supremacist media a story, don’t give them a narrative, don’t give them anything until they give us less racism, fair representation, peace, justice and safety.

It later emerged that there was a confrontation between an LBC journalist, Matthew Thompson, and members of the vigil.

Speaking to The Independent during the vigil Leo Muhummad, an activist and former actor, said he couldn’t “do anything but be here”

“I heard the news of what happened to our sister Sasha Johnson and was determined to come down to show respect and stand in solidarity with our sister to add to whatever positive energy we can add to in order that the creator may, if it’s His will, bring her back from where she is,” he said.

“I know my sister and she is a young warrior on behalf of our people. I couldn’t do anything but be here.”

Leo Muhammad who questioned in relation to Ms Johnson’s shooting, ‘Why do we have these gangs?’ (The Independent)

Drawing reference to the rumours about the circumstances surrounding Ms Johnson’s hospitalisation, Mr Muhammad said: “It is being said that the shooting was not targeted at the young sister and that it’s possibly gang related – and it’s almost like we are collectively saying that with some kind of relief.

“Why is it acceptable? Why do we have these gangs?”

The Metropolitan Police has said there is no evidence that the 27-year-old campaigner was the intended target of the shooting – although the Taking The Initiative Party, of which she is a member, said the attack came after “numerous death threats as a result of her activism” in an Instagram post.

Ms Johnson’s friend Imarn Ayton told BBC News: “As far as we are aware, she was at a party.

“There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn’t feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson.

“But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.”

Ms Ayton also said: “Of course I can’t speculate, I wasn’t there.”

Police enquiries continue.