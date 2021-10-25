A satanist whose work is believed to have influenced Wembley double-murderer Danyal Hussein has finally been removed from Facebook and Instagram.

E A Koetting was the creator of an online forum, Becoming A Living God, whose active members included Hussein, 19, who killed sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry after making a pact with a demon that he would sacrifice a minimum of six women in six months.

At Hussein’s trial earlier this year, it was revealed he made a pact agreeing to kill the sisters in exchange for power and wealth.

Parts of the pledge appeared to come from Koetting’s work but he was able to continue promoting his work, including books, to more than 200,000 followers on Facebook and YouTube.

Following an investigation by the PA news agency and the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (C4ARR), Facebook said it had removed Koetting’s page and Instagram account for violating its dangerous individuals and organisation’s policies.

YouTube issued a statement to say it was “reviewing” the content.

The company stated: “Hate has no place on YouTube, and we are deeply saddened by this terrible incident. We have strict policies to ensure that our platform is not used to incite violence and we are in the process of carefully reviewing the content against these stringent rules.”

Professor Matthew Feldman, director of C4ARR, said some of Koetting’s work could amount to incitement to murder.

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were killed while celebrating their birthday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“This is the best example I have come across of someone saying this is what you must do to become strong, powerful, rich,” Professor Feldman said. “He has 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 128,000 on Facebook. If 0.1% of people take that seriously, as Danyal Hussein clearly did, and think this is what I have to do to become famous, that’s 200 potential murderers,” he added.

Hussein made out his blood pact to a demon named King Lucifuge Rofocale. Professor Feldman said Koetting had written about blood sacrifices to become rich and powerful, also citing the same demon mentioned by Hussein.

Professor Feldman explained that Koetting’s books include descriptions of how to murder someone for ritual sacrifices as well as quoting child murderer Ian Brady.

In a YouTube video, which has been viewed more than 17,000 times, Koetting discusses human sacrifice.

Danyal Hussein signed an agreement with ‘King Lucifuge Rofocale’ to ‘sacrifice only women’ to win a lottery japckpot (PA)

He says: “When you destroy the victim there is a release, a massive explosion of power and energy.

“If you can harness that and push it towards a goal, it’s powerful beyond most other forms of magic. It’s the blackest magic without a doubt.”

He later adds a caveat attempting to absolve himself by saying he does not advocate harming anyone to cover himself legally.

E A Koetting follows a form of satanism called Left-Hand Path, which grew out of the non-violent Right-Hand Path, which generally promotes white magic such as ouija boards.

Ludo Orlando, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, said there was an “undeniable link between far-right ideology and misogyny”.

She said: “We live in a society where sexual assault is considered a ‘prominent theme’ among far-right channels and we are surrounded by a culture that not only accepts violence against women but endorses it.

“We need all the possible tools to protect women’s lives, including making misogyny into a hate crime to enable prosecution.”