Looking to save money? Here’s when to buy household products for cheaper ‘out of season’

Customers can save nearly half the regular retail price on some items when buying out of season

Matt Mathers
Friday 12 January 2024 08:55
Comments
Close

Buying  “out of season” can save customers nearly half the regular retail price on some items, new research reveals.

PriceSpy, the price and product comparison website, found that consumers will pay a premium for buying in “peak season”.

The website’s analysis of a wide-ranging of home items found that buying a barbeque in December saves 42 per cent while buying a garden storage shed at the end of summer means shelling out an extra 38 per cent.

While different trends may emerge in 2024, the findings may at least give an indication of when we might expect items to be cheaper or more costly.

PriceSpy says It’s always worth doing a bit of research and looking out for sales and offers as they crop up.

Price comparison websites and price drop alerts can also help people to check whether they could be getting a decent price.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, UK country manager at PriceSpy, says: “Simply put, no one wants to pay more for something than they have to. Knowing the best time to buy can help with year-round budgeting and ensure you’re in a position to snap up great offers when they come around.”

File photo: A family prepares are barbeque

(Getty Images)

She adds: “Seasonality is nothing new when it comes to retailers’ pricing strategies, however PriceSpy’s data reveals just how significant the premium can be when it comes to peak seasonal pricing.”

Here are PriceSpy’s tips for price savings and price premiums in particular months of the year, based on data from its website in 2023.

The typical percentage savings and extra costs in particular months are based on a comparison with average prices for these items across the whole of 2023.

Past prices do not necessarily reflect future trends:

January

Buy:

Laptop (10% saving)

Don’t buy:

Football boots (7% extra cost)

February

Buy:

Sunglasses (11% saving)

Don’t buy:

VR headset (12% extra cost)

March

Buy:

Slippers (14% saving)

Don’t buy:

Barbecue (17% extra cost)

April

Buy:

Ice-cream maker (24% saving)

Don’t buy:

Dehumidifier (7% extra cost)

May

Buy:

Tent (7% saving)

Don’t buy:

Television (9% extra cost)

June

Buy:

Lawnmower (9% saving)

Don’t buy:

Vacuum cleaner (5% extra cost)

July

Buy:

Calculator (23% saving)

Don’t buy:

Pizza oven (28% extra cost)

August

Buy:

Backpack (7% saving)

Don’t buy:

Gaming chair (11% extra cost)

September

Buy:

Lego (12% saving)

Don’t buy:

Garden storage unit (38% extra cost)

October

Buy:

Espresso machine (10% saving)

Don’t buy:

Mobile phone (12% extra cost)

November

Buy:

Airfryer (14% saving)

Don’t buy:

Pressure washer (7% extra cost)

December

Buy:

Barbecue (42% saving)

Don’t buy:

Pushchair and stroller (16% extra cost)

