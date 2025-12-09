Stark warning to pension savers over Rachel Reeves’s salary sacrifice changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of pension savers are set to be financially impacted by upcoming changes to salary sacrifice arrangements, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures indicating that 3.3 million individuals will be affected.

HMRC guidance reveals that an estimated 7.7 million employees currently utilise salary sacrifice for their pension contributions.

However, the Budget’s new rules will specifically target the 3.3 million who sacrifice more than £2,000 of their salary or bonuses.

From April 2029, salary-sacrificed pension contributions exceeding this annual £2,000 threshold will no longer qualify for National Insurance (NI) exemption.

Contributions above £2,000 will be treated as ordinary employee pension contributions in the tax system and subject to NI contributions.

Employers may offer salary sacrifice as part of their pension scheme as a tax-efficient way to help workers boost their pots.

The schemes enable people to maintain their take-home pay, as people end up paying lower NI contributions.

The announcement in the Budget has been criticised by pensions industry bodies, who have argued many people are already thought to be heading for a tough time financially in later life.

Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long-term savings, health and protection at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), previously said “the wider work required to rebuild people’s trust in the stability of pensions will take years”.

People often dial their pension contributions up and down throughout their working lives, depending on factors such as their other financial commitments and outgoings, and how close they are to retirement.

The HMRC guidance said employees with salary sacrifice contributions are estimated to be of typical working age.

It said: “In particular, those who are aged 31 to 50 (52 per cent) are estimated to be overrepresented compared to their prevalence in the employee population in general (44 per cent).

“Males are also estimated to be overrepresented in the population making salary sacrifice pension contributions (59 per cent) compared to their prevalence in the UK adult population (50 per cent).”

The document also said: “This measure is expected to have an impact on 290,000 employers who operate salary sacrifice arrangements for pension contributions who will now need to account for relevant pension contribution amounts and report and pay class one national insurance contributions on these, where appropriate.

“One-off costs will include familiarisation with the change, the training of staff and updating of software. Continuing costs will include performing more calculations and recording and providing additional information to HMRC where salary sacrifice schemes continue to be used.”

Looking at other operational impacts, the document said: “HMRC will need to make IT changes to support implementation of this measure. These changes are expected to cost in the region of £1.9 million.”

The document also said: “Salary sacrifice for pensions contributions remains, and its cost as a relief has increased markedly from £2.8 billion in forgone national insurance contributions in tax year 2016 to 2017, rising to £5.8 billion in tax year 2023 to 2024.

“Were no changes made, it is expected that this would nearly triple to £8 billion by tax year 2030 to 2031.”

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at consultants Lane Clark & Peacock, said the impacts on employees could be wider if employers respond to the changes by making pension provision less generous for all workers.

Sir Steve said: “A Budget measure that was largely seen as complex and technical could have significant real-world implications for millions of workers.

“At a time when the nation as a whole has a significant ‘under-saving’ problem, this change will make matters worse.

“On the Government’s own estimates, around three in seven of the workers who use salary sacrifice to pay into their pensions will be hit by the change, whilst employers will face a bigger hit because of their higher rate of national insurance contributions.

“Although employers have time between now and 2029 to consider their options, there is a risk that some will simply cut back on the generosity of their workplace pension offering, which would be a serious backward step.”