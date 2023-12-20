London university forced to close classrooms after scabies outbreak among students

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Students at one of the UK’s most prestigious fashion schools were left with the itch after scabies caused four studios to be closed ahead of Christmas deadlines.

At least two cases were reported among pupils caused Central Saint Martins in north London to take precautionary measures to halt the spread of the infestation.

The university, which is located on Granary Square in King’s Cross, was forced to organise a deep-clean across the studios and fabric room to take place over the last weekend in November.

One student told Metro that the outbreak had caused “madness” as important projects were due to be submitted in the lead up to the festive period.

Scabies cause an itchy rash or painful bumps across the skin (PA) ((Alamy/PA))

In an email addressed to students, they included a link to NHS guidance for symptoms of scabies, and advised anyone with a rash or spots to visit a doctor.

In 2019, an outbreak of scabies at the University of Oxford caused panic, with students at Exeter and Magdalen College receiving emails of advice.

Scabies is an itchy and occasionally painful rash caused by mites which is spread through close skin contact. Its main symptoms inlcude a raised rash and intense itching, particularly at night.

On the NHS website, it reads: “The scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body, apart from the head and neck. It often affects the skin between the fingers, around the wrists, under the arms, and around the waist, groin, and bottom.

“However, older people and young children may develop a rash on their head, neck, palms, and soles of their feet.

“People with a weakened immune system can sometimes get a rare and very contagious type of scabies, called crusted scabies. The main symptom is a crusted, flaky rash that often affects the elbows, knees, hands, and feet.”

Pharmacists or GPs will recommend a cream or lotion to cure scabies, while those suffering from it should wash all bedding and clothing at 60C or higher.

A UAL spokesperson said: “Scabies, a common health condition amongst student populations, is challenging to trace to a specific source and generally spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

“UAL’s student health team received two reported cases approximately four weeks ago and offered immediate healthcare advice and information on treatment.

“UAL prioritises the health and wellbeing of our students and has a dedicated student health team who can respond swiftly in line with our rigorous health and safety policies.”