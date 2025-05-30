Two next-door neighbours die suddenly in their homes. Now investigators have evacuated the whole street
Tests are currently being carried out to determine if environmental factors played a part in the two deaths
Residents of a street in Scarborough have been evacuated after the unexplained deaths of two men in separate homes.
North Yorkshire Police attended an address in Gatesgarth Close on Monday, with a 69-year-old man found dead inside his property.
Concerns were raised after the death followed a similar incident just days previously on 21 May, when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.
At this stage, it is not known how both men died, and their deaths are being treated as unexplained.
As a precautionary measure, residents who live in two adjoining properties have been evacuated and provided with alternative accommodation while an investigation continues.
A cordon remains in place at the two properties while an examination with specialist officers takes place, with tests being carried out to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have led to their deaths.
A police spokesperson said people might notice officers in full protective clothing and specialist equipment at the scene.
They continued: “We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time. The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased’s homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.
“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.
“Our thanks go to local residents for their patience and understanding while we work at the scene.”