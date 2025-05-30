Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of a street in Scarborough have been evacuated after the unexplained deaths of two men in separate homes.

North Yorkshire Police attended an address in Gatesgarth Close on Monday, with a 69-year-old man found dead inside his property.

Concerns were raised after the death followed a similar incident just days previously on 21 May, when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

At this stage, it is not known how both men died, and their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

As a precautionary measure, residents who live in two adjoining properties have been evacuated and provided with alternative accommodation while an investigation continues.

A cordon remains in place at the two properties while an examination with specialist officers takes place, with tests being carried out to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have led to their deaths.

A police spokesperson said people might notice officers in full protective clothing and specialist equipment at the scene.

They continued: “We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time. The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased’s homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.

“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.

“Our thanks go to local residents for their patience and understanding while we work at the scene.”