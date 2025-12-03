Children injured as school bus roof ripped off after hitting bridge

A number of children have been injured after a school bus struck a bridge in Coppull, Lancashire on Wednesday afternoon.
Lancashire Police were called to Spendmore Lane, Coppull, just after 12.30pm to a report that the bus had hit the bridge.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and a road closure is in place.
Passengers have been taken off the bus and a number of children suffered injuries. The force said the injuries are thought to be “relatively minor” at this time.
The children are being assessed by paramedics.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
