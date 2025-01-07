Full list of school closures across UK as snow and ice warnings issued
Number of severe weather warnings from Met Office remain in place for large parts of UK, with country facing widespread disruption
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Hundreds of schools across the UK have been forced to close after the country was hit by overnight snow and ice.
A number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from the Met Office remain in place for large parts of the UK on Tuesday, as wintery conditions cause widespread disruption.
Schools and nurseries were forced to shut down on Monday on what should have been the first day back for many pupils after the holidays.
The Met Office has advised people to be “prepared” for snow. A warning for snow and ice is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, between 5pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency issued one severe flood warning, where there is potential danger to life, 186 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 302 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, active across England.
Here is a full list of school closures across the UK on Tuesday
The information below has been gathered from local council websites.
Scotland
Aberdeenshire
- Auchterless School
- Cairney School
- Craigievar School
- Crudie School
- Drumblade School
- Fordycyde School
- Forgue School
- Glass School
- The Gordon Schools
- Kennethmont School
- Lairhillock School
- Largue School
- New Pitsligo
- Ordiquhill School
- Rhynie School
- Strathdon School
- Towie School
- Turriff Academy
Moray
- Rothes Primary School Nursery
- Mortlach Primary School
- Rothes Primary School
- Knockando Primary School
- Craigellachie Primary School
- Aberlour Primary School
- Glenlivet Primary School
- Tomintoul Primary School
- Speyside High School
- Rothiemay Primary School
Highlands
- Achiltibuie Primary
- Achiltibuie Primary Nursery
- Bualnaluib Primary Nursery
- Gairloch High School
- Gairloch Primary
- Golspie High School
- Keiss Primary
- Lairg Primary
- Loch Duich Primary
- Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare
- Lochinver Primary
- Poolewe Primary
- Portree Primary
- Rogart Primary
- Rogart Primary Nursery
- Rosehall Primary
- Ullapool Primary
England - West Yorkshire
- Harrogate Grammar
- Harrogate Grammar
- Rossett School
- Risedale School
- Craven Pupil Referral Service
- The Forest School
- South Craven School
- St Cuthbert’s and Glasshouses Primary schools
- Wavell Community Primary School
- Western Primary School
- St Joesph’s Primary Harrogate
- Nidderdale High School
- Carnagill Primary School
- Rossett Acre School
- Le Cateau Primary School
- Rossett Acre School
- St Josephs Catholic Primary School - Harrogate
- Killinghall CE Primary School
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- King James’s School
- Wavell Community Primary School - Catterick Garrison
Bradford
- All Saints’ CofE Primary School (Ilkley)
- All Saints (Bradford)
- Appleton Academy
- Atlas Community
- Baildon Glen Primary School
- Beckfoot Allerton Primary School and Nursery
- Beckfoot Heaton Primary
- Beckfoot Nessfield
- Beckfoot Phoenix
- Beckfoot School
- Beckfoot Thornton
- Beckfoot Upper Heaton
- Beechcliffe Special School
- Belle Vue Girls’ Academy
- Bingley Grammar School
- Blakehill Primary School
- Bowling Park Primary School
- Brackenhill Primary School
- Bradford Academy
- Bradford Forster Academy
- Bradford Girls’ Grammar School
- Bradford Schools Online
- Bronte Girls’ Academy
- Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College Academy
- Byron Primary School
- Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for Children
- Carlton Mills
- Carrwood Primary School
- Cavendish Primary School
- Chellow Heights Special School
- Christ Church Church of England Academy
- Clayton St John CofE Primary School
- Clayton Village Primary School
- Co-op Academy Delius
- Co-op Academy Penny Oaks
- Co-op Southfield
- Copthorne Primary School
- Cottingley Village Primary School
- Crossflatts Primary School
- Crossley Hall Primary School
- Cullingworth Village Primary School
- Denholme Primary School
- Dixons City Academy
- Dixons Kings
- Dixons Manningham Academy
- Dixons Marchbank Primary
- Dixons McMillan Academy
- Fagley Primary School
- Farfield Primary and Nursery School
- Farnham Primary School
- Feversham Girls Secondary
- Foxhill Primary School
- Girlington Primary School
- Grove House Primary School
- Harden Primary School
- Haworth Primary School
- Hazelbeck Special School
- Heaton St Barnabas’ CofE Aided Primary School
- High Park School
- Hill Top CofE Primary School
- Hollingwood Primary School
- Holybrook Primary School
- Home Farm Primary School
- Horton Grange Primary School
- Horton Park Primary School
- Hoyle Court Primary School
- Idle CofE Primary School
- Ingrow Primary
- Iqra
- Keelham Primary
- Keighley St Andrew’s CofE Primary School & Nursery
- Killinghall Primary School
- Lady Royd Primary School
- Laisterdyke Leadership Academy
- Lapage Primary School and Nursery
- Laycock Primary School
- Lees Primary School
- Ley Top Primary School
- Lidget Green Primary School
- Lilycroft Primary School
- Long Lee Primary School
- Low Ash Primary School
- Lower Fields Primary Academy
- Margaret McMillan Primary School
- Marshfield Primary
- Meadow Bank Community School
- Merlin Top Primary Academy
- Miriam Lord Primary School
- Myrtle Park Primary
- Newby Primary
- Newhall Park Primary School
- Oasis Academy Lister Park
- Oastlers School
- Oldfield Primary School
- One In A Million Free School
- Our Lady and St Brendan’s Catholic Primary School
- Our Lady of Victories Catholic School
- Oxenhope CofE Primary School
- Park Aspire Alternative Provision Academy
- Parkside School
- Peel Park Primary School and Nursery
- Poplars Farm
- Reevy Hill Primary School
- Russell Hall Primary School
- Ryecroft Primary Academy
- Sandal Primary School
- Shibden Head Primary Academy
- Shipley CofE Primary School
- Shirley Manor Primary School
- Southmere Primary Academy
- St Anne’s Catholic Primary School
- St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School (Clayton)
- St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School (Shipley)
- St Bede’s and St Joseph’s Catholic College
- St Columba’s Catholic Primary School
- St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs’ Catholic Primary
- St John the Evangelist Catholic Primary School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (Bingley)
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School (Bradford)
- St Luke’s CofE Primary School
- St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School
- St Matthew’s CofE
- St Oswald’s Church of England Primary Academy
- St Paul’s CofE Primary School
- St Walburga’s Catholic Primary School
- St Philip’s CofE Primary School
- St Stephen’s CofE Primary School
- St William’s Catholic Primary School
- St Winefride’s Catholic Primary Academy
- St. Clare’s Catholic Primary School
- Stanbury Village School
- Stocks Lane Primary School
- Thackley Primary School
- The Academy At St. James
- The Holy Family Catholic School
- Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy
- Thornton Primary School
- Thorpe Primary
- Trinity All Saints
- Victoria Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Westbourne Primary School
- Westminster Church of England Primary Academy
- Whetley Academy
- Wibsey Primary
- Wilsden Primary School
- Woodside Academy
- Worth Valley Primary School
Kirklees
- All Saints Catholic College - Secondary School
- Battyeford Primary
- Beaumont Primary Academy
- Berry Brow I and N School - Primary School
- Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School
- Boothroyd Academy
- Brambles Primary Academy
- Brockholes CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School
- Bywell CE (C) Junior School - Primary School
- Carlinghow Academy
- Castle Hall Academy - Secondary School
- Castle Hill School - Special educational needs (SEN)
- Colne Valley High School - Secondary School
- Denby Dale First and Nursery School - Primary School
- Earlsheaton Infant School - Primary School
- Emley First
- Fairfield School - Special School
- Fixby J and I School
- Flatts Nursery
- Flockton CE (VC) First School - Primary School
- Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School
- Headfield School
- Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School
- Healey J I and N School - Primary School
- Helme Church of England Academy
- Hepworth J and I School - Primary School
- High Bank J I and N School - Primary School
- Holme J and I School - Primary School
- Honley CE (VC) J I and N School - School Street Site
- Honley CE (VC) J I and N School- Jaggar Lane Site
- Honley High
- Howard Park Community School - Primary School
- Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School
- Joseph Norton Academy - Special School
- Kaye’s Academy - Primary School
- King James’s School - Secondary School
- Kirkburton Middle School
- Linthwaite Clough J I and Early Years Unit - Primary School
- Lydgate J and I School - Primary School
- Meltham CE Primary School
- Mill Lane
- Moor End Academy - Secondary School
- Moorlands Primary School
- Mount Pleasant Primary School
- Netherhall Learning Campus Junior School
- Netherhall St James (VC) C of E Infant and Nursery School
- Netherton
- New Mill Infant School - Primary School
- New Mill Junior School - Primary School
- Newsome Junior School - Primary School
- Newsome Academy
- North Huddersfield Trust School - Secondary School
- Oak CE (VC) Primary School
- Paddock Primary School
- Pentland Primary School
- Purlwell I and N School - Primary School
- Ravenshall School - Special School
- Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School
- Reinwood Community Junior School - Primary School
- Reinwood I and N School - Primary School
- Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School
- Scholes Village Primary School
- Scissett CE Academy - Primary School
- Scissett Middle School
- Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School
- Shelley College, a SHARE Academy - Secondary School
- Skelmanthorpe Academy - Primary School
- Slaithwaite CE (VC) J & I School - Primary School
- Southgate School - Special School
- St Aidan’s CE Academy - Primary School
- St John’s CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - Primary School
- St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy (Huddersfield)
- St Paulinus Catholic
- St Peter’s CE (VA) Junior, Infant and Early Years School - Primary School
- St Thomas CE (VC) Primary School
- Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - Primary School
- The Mirfield Free Grammar School and Sixth Form
- Thornhill Lees CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School
- Upper Batley High School - Secondary School
- Warwick Road Primary
- Westmoor Primary School
- Whitechapel Church of England Primary School
- Windmill Church of England Primary School
- Woodley School and College - Special School
Leeds
- Allerton High
- Allerton Grange
- Benton Park School
- Birchfield Primary School
- Bramley Park Academy
- Bramley St Peter’s CE Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Bruntcliffe Academy
- Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School
- Christ the King Catholic Primary, Voluntary Academy, Bramley
- Cobden Primary School
- Crawshaw Academy
- East SILC - John Jamieson School
- East SILC Jack Clark (Primary Site)
- Elements Primary
- Elliot Hudson College
- Five Lanes
- Gildersome Primary School
- Grange Farm Primary School
- Green Meadows Academy
- Guiseley School
- Harehills Primary
- Hollybush Primary
- Hugh Gaitskell
- Horsforth Featherbank Primary School
- Horsforth School
- John Smeaton Academy
- Kirkstall St Stephen’s C of E Primary School
- Lawnswood School
- Leeds East Academy
- Leeds West Academy
- Lighthouse Free
- Manston Primary
- Morley Newlands Primary Academy
- Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds)
- Park Spring
- Park View Primary Academy
- Parklands Primary School
- Pudsey Grammar School
- Pudsey Lowtown
- Quarry Mount Primary School
- Raynville Academy
- Rosebank
- Rufford Park
- Ryecroft Academy
- Sacred Heart
- South SILC
- Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Primary
- St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School
- St Bartholomew’s CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary
- St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy
- Stanningley Primary
- Summerfield Primary
- Swarcliffe Primary School
- Temple Moor High School & Sixth Form
- The Farnley Academy
- The Morley Academy
- The Rodillian Academy
- The Ruth Gorse Academy
- West End Primary
- Whitecote Primary School
- West SILC Milestone Site
- Woodkirk Academy
Wakefield
- Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School
- Enrich Academy: Enrich Academy (Crofton) and The Enterprise Campus (South Kirby) will only be open to year 11 pupils who are due to sit the planned exam this morning.
- Evolve Academy
- Highfield School
- Horbury Academy
- Horbury Primary Academy
- Horbury St Peter’s and Clifton CE (VC) Primary
- Middlestown Primary Academy
- Oakfield Park School
- South Ossett Infants Academy
- Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
- St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School
England - Lancashire
Burnley
- Sir John Thursby Community College
Chorley
- Brinscall St John’s Church of England/Methodist Primary School
Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
- Gisburn Primary School
- Salesbury
Pendle
- Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School
- Barrowford School
- Barrowford St Thomas School
- Bradley Primary School
- Lomeshaye Junior School
- Marsden Community Primary School
- Nelson St Philip’s Church of England Primary School
- Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit
- Nelson Mcmillan
- Nelson Walverden
- Reedley Primary School
- Salterforth Primary School
- Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
Rossendale
- Northern Primary School
South Ribble
- Little Hoole Primary School
England - County Durham
- Frosterley Primary
- Lanchester EP Primary School
- St Stephens CE Primary
- The Meadows School
England - North Yorkshire
- Harrogate Grammar
- Rossett School
- Risedale School
- Craven Pupil Referral Service
- The Forest School
- South Craven School
- St Cuthbert’s and Glasshouses Primary schools
- Wavell Community Primary School
- Western Primary School
- St Joesph’s Primary Harrogate
- Nidderdale High School
- Carnagill Primary School
- Rossett Acre School
- Le Cateau Primary School
- Rossett Acre School
- St Josephs Catholic Primary School - Harrogate
- Killinghall CE Primary School
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- King James’s School
- Wavell Community Primary School - Catterick Garrison
- Admiral Long
- Goldsborough opening at 10am due to sheet ice away from the main roadsSpringwater School
England - Cheshire
- Ash Grove Academy
- Bollington Cross CE Primary School
- Dean Valley Community Primary
- Hollinhey Primary
- Hurdsfield Primary School
- Macclesfield College
- Park Lane School
- Pott Shrigley School
- Puss Bank School
- Rainow Primary
- Upton Priory School
- Wincle Primary
England - Derbyshire
- New Bolsover Primary School
- Hasland Junior School
- Flagg Nursery School
- Stoney Middleton
- Chinley
- Bakewell Methodist
- Furness Vale
- Hayfield Primary
Wales - Wrexham
- St Martins Comprehensive
- Roch Community School
Powys
- Carsws C.P. School
- Argoed High School
- St John the Baptist Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
- Ysgol Bryn Alyn
Conwy
- Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn
- Minera Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
Flintshire
- Ysgol Maes Hyfryd
- Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments