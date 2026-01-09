Schools closed for snow: What rights do parents have and what happens next?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools across the country have closed this week due to snow and ice as temperatures dropped below freezing.

More than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.

Many pupils will have had a whole week off school at the start of the new term, though remote learning has been provided in many cases.

A total of 278 schools were closed on Thursday across northern Scotland, or around 11% of the school estate – down on the 440 that were closed on Wednesday.

A section of the A74(M) motorway was closed in both directions on Thursday after what Police Scotland described as “multiple collisions due to icy conditions”, but it has since reopened.Here is a guide to school closures, including how decisions are made, and any rights parents have if their child’s school is closed.

How do I know if my child’s school is closed?

This differs by school – most will have their own methods for contacting parents for alerts such as closures, whether that is by email, text, or using a specific app. Many schools will also post updates on their websites.

Most local councils also post lists of school closures in their area that can be found by searching online. For example, on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Council listed 50 schools with closures.

Local radio stations will also list school closures.

Who decides when to close a school?

In the case of bad weather, or other issues such as extreme illness or loss of heating, a school’s headteacher has the power to decide whether to close a school.

open image in gallery Thousands of children have stayed home instead of returning to school after the holidays because of the cold weather (Liam McBurney/PA)

The headteacher will decide whether it is safe for the school to open, taking into account issues such as whether enough staff can make it into work, and the temperature in school buildings.

What should I expect from my child’s school while it is closed?

The Department for Education states that schools that decide to close during severe weather should consider a move to remote learning until they are able to reopen.

open image in gallery A headteacher has the power to decide whether to close a school in the event of bad weather (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Most schools will already have remote education plans in place, and may include recorded or online sessions with a teacher, or work accessed on an online platform.

Can I get time off work if my child’s school is closed?

Parents are able to take time off work for emergencies involving dependants, which include children. This is likely to include a disruption to usual care arrangements such as a nursery or school closing unexpectedly.

Parents are advised to let their employer know as soon as possible if their child’s school is closing and that they may need time off to look after them, so that this can be discussed. They are also advised to tell their employer how long they expect to be off if possible, although this may be difficult to predict in the case of school closures because of weather.

While employers may pay employees for time off work to look after dependants, they do not have to.

What other options do I have if I do not want to take time off work?

Some employees may be able to request flexible working to help them deal with an unexpected school closure by working from home or altering working hours.

open image in gallery Parents can let schools know if they believe their child cannot get to school safely in line with usual procedures for reporting absences (Ben Whitley/PA)

Again, parents are advised to let their employer know as soon as possible if they want to make a flexible working request.

Some employers may also allow last-minute annual leave to be taken if employees want to ensure they are paid for time off.

What do I do if my child’s school is open but I think it is unsafe for them to travel to school?

If parents believe their child cannot get to school safely, they can let the school know they will not be coming in and why as soon as possible in line with the usual procedure for reporting absence.