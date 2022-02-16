A school has been evacuated and 80 pupils have been treated by paramedics after the suspected ‘discharge of an aerosol’.

Two people have been taken to hospital with breaking difficulties after the incident at St Paul’s Catholic High School in Manchester.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a section 5 offensive weapon.

Despite the emergency situation parents have been told they do not need to collect their children early, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

A message sent to parents from the school, said: “Dear Parents/Carers. You may be aware that St Paul’s has been evacuated this afternoon.

“This is in response to a suspected use of an aerosol in one area of the school. Emergency services have been called in order to support school with this matter.

“All pupils have been accounted for and as usual their response to this situation has been very mature.

“There is currently no need to collect your children early from school.”

More to follow...