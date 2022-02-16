Manchester: School evacuated and 80 pupils treated by paramedics over ‘aerosol discharge’
A school has been evacuated and 80 pupils have been treated by paramedics after the suspected ‘discharge of an aerosol’.
Two people have been taken to hospital with breaking difficulties after the incident at St Paul’s Catholic High School in Manchester.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a section 5 offensive weapon.
Despite the emergency situation parents have been told they do not need to collect their children early, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.
A message sent to parents from the school, said: “Dear Parents/Carers. You may be aware that St Paul’s has been evacuated this afternoon.
“This is in response to a suspected use of an aerosol in one area of the school. Emergency services have been called in order to support school with this matter.
“All pupils have been accounted for and as usual their response to this situation has been very mature.
“There is currently no need to collect your children early from school.”
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.