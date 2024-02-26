School summer holidays should be cut to four weeks, report recommends

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Schools should extend half-terms and shorten summer holidays to improve behaviour and wellbeing, a new report recommends.

Educational charity The Nuffield Foundation is set to publish a study on overcoming post-pandemic learning disparities, which will recommend a rehaul of the current “Victorian” state school calendar.

The recommendations would cut the six-week summer holiday to four weeks and extend half-term holidays from one to two weeks, according to The Guardian.

According to Lee Elliot Major, one of the report’s writers, the reform would be a cost-effective way to combat a growing educational divide.

A charity says the current school calendar dating back to Victorian times is unfit for purpose (Getty Images)

The professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter told the paper: “Spreading school holidays more evenly across the year makes complete educational sense: improving the wellbeing of pupils and the working lives of teachers at no extra cost, balancing out childcare costs for parents, and potentially boosting academic results for many children.

“Reducing the summer holidays from six weeks to four weeks would still provide adequate time for teachers to recuperate, while two-week breaks during the February and October half-terms would give much-needed time off during the most gruelling parts of the academic year.”

The report’s summary says it is “time to consider reforms to a school calendar that has been stuck in place since Victorian times”.

Reducing the summer holiday will help prevent learning loss over the break and alleviate behavioural issues upon the start of the autumn term, which the report says disproportionately affects pupils from less financially fortunate backgrounds and with special educational needs.

Teachers also noted an increase in wellbeing issues within the first term and a need to revise subject matter rather than learning new things, the paper added.

The reform would echo the Welsh government’s decision to cut the summer break to five weeks and extend the first half-term in autumn for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The policy change has divided teachers, according to a recent poll by the Teacher Tapp app. A third (33%) backed keeping the summer holiday at six weeks, 35% preferred five weeks and 29% preferred a four-week break.