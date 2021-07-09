School offers pupils late start on Monday after Euro final

A primary school is offering pupils the opportunity to have a late start on Monday after England's match with Italy in the Euro final.

Rossmere Primary in Hartlepool has informed parents that school will start at 8.40am as usual after the big game.

But children who arrive up until 10.30 will not be marked absent and will not miss any teaching time.

"If your child is a football fan and likely to be staying up until after 11pm on Sunday to watch the final, then let them stay in bed a bit longer and get to school by 10.30am on Monday," the school said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy!"

The school noted that it has been over half a century since England last played in a football final, adding that the event is a "learning opportunity" for children who can "talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about pride and resilience and possibly disappointment".

But there was an immediate backlash by some angry Facebook posters, who accused the school of disregarding children's education.

Others praised the move, suggesting it might be "common sense" to allow a later start after people have stayed up late to watch the Three Lions.

One person on Facebook said: "Little gestures like this demonstrate why this school is special, it has the mental wellbeing of the students at its core and has managed to identify a learning objective that doesn't need to be in the classroom and will inevitably make the most of an otherwise 'write off' day for some kids!!

"Fabulous idea. Well done - the country needs more schools willing to think beyond the guidelines provided by unqualified individuals telling teachers how to teach! You'll make a difference in these kids lives."

Another said: "In a week's time kids won't remember what they were taught between 9-10.30 on Monday. In 50 years time they'll remember the night they stayed up to watch the football (win or lose) and were allowed to go in late. It's a joyous thing and there aren't that many of those in life."

Responding to some of the negative comments in an updated post, Rossmere said it is not encouraging pupils to stay off.

"Quite the opposite,” it said. “With a number of parents being allowed time off work on the Monday, we didn’t want to see children taking the whole day off because they were tired. Allowing some to come in later means that they will be ready for learning when they arrive. Swapping the timetable round means they won’t miss learning," it said, adding that a number of other schools are taking a similar approach.

People across England may have a delayed start to their working week should the national men's football team triumph at Euro 2020 this weekend.

Employers have been urged to consider allowing staff to enjoy a lie-in on Monday due to the Three Lions' participation in the European Championship final against Italy on Sunday night.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the TUC (Trades Union Congress), said: "Bosses should talk to their staff about flexible working arrangements ahead of Monday morning - perhaps allowing them to start later and claim back their time afterwards.

"And bosses should show flexibility too towards the 2.2 million workers who work on a Sunday - many of them key workers.

"Many of them will want to watch the match, and they should be able to, either at work or by finishing early and making up the time."

Suday's final is due to kick off at Wembley at 8pm. The game will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time. However, if it goes to extra time or a penalty shoot-out, the game would conclude closer to 11pm.