New figures show extent of hunger crisis facing schoolchildren

Feed the Future: At least a third of children in poverty across London, the East of England and the South East of England can’t access free school meals

David Cohen
Campaigns Editor
Monday 17 October 2022 12:51
Comments
<p>800,000 children across England face poverty but are not able to get free school meals </p>

800,000 children across England face poverty but are not able to get free school meals

(Getty/iStock)

London has the highest proportion of children in poverty who do not receive free school meals according to regional data released as part of the Feed the Future campaign.

Around 210,000 pupils in London live in households that rely on universal credit but miss out on free school meals - because their parents earn more than the restrictive threshold of £7,400 (excluding benefits) a year. This equates to 41 per cent of all children in the capital living in poverty.

This compares to 100,000 pupils in poverty being denied in the North West, 90,000 in the East of England, and 80,000 in the West Midlands – amounting respectively to 30 per cent, 38 per cent and 25 per cent of children in poverty in those regions, according to date from the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

Region

Number of children

Proportion of all children living in poverty

London

210,000

41%

North West

100,000

30%

East

90,000

38%

Yorkshire/Humber

80,000

30%

West Midlands

80,000

25%

South East

80,000

26%

South West

70,000

33%

North East

40,000

27%

East Midlands

40,000

24%

CPAG is one of several campaigning groups part of the Feed the Future campaign with The Independent, which calls on Prime Minister Liz Truss to extend free school meals to all families in receipt of universal credit.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “These children are at risk of going to school hungry, a situation which is only going to worsen this winter. We must move towards the path set by Scotland and Wales and ensure every child in poverty in England can get a free, nutritious meal at school every day.”

