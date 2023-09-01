Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calls have been made for the Department for Education (DfE) to release the full list of schools that have been ordered to close over safety fears.

Pupils across the country will be forced to resume their studies either online or in temporary facilities, after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close immediately following fears over a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the dangerous material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.

In total, the government said 156 schools were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has now said the government will soon begin releasing the names of the school impacted by the order, as teaching unions slammed the back-to-school chaos as “nothing short of a scandal”.

What schools are impacted by order?

Here is a running list of the schools in England currently on the “crumbling building” list and, therefore, may be impacted by the DfE order:

Ferryhill School in County Durham - the secondary school is said to have a delayed start to new academic year, according to an email sent to parents. They are expected to start a week late with rest of the classes being taken online

Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy in Leicester - Parents have been told to send their children to two different schools and older pupils were asked for home schooling.

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School in Brixton, south London - the school said in a statement the juniors will be relocated to a nearby area.

Crossflats Primary school in Bradford - the school has been partially closed according to Bradford Council.

Eldwick Primary School in Bradford - Bradford Council confirmed the school will be partially closed.

This list will be updated as it becomes clear which schools are impacted by the order to close.

In an interview with Times Radio, the schools minister Nick Gibb said parents can be assured it’s safe to send their children to school if they haven’t been told otherwise.

Mr Gibb said: “Parents can be assured that if they haven’t heard from schools, that it is safe to send their children into school.”

Asked how he can give assurances when not all questionnaires have been returned, Mr Gibb said: “Yes I can, because more than any other governments in the world, we have been the most proactive in dealing with this issue. It’s been around since the mid-1990s over successive governments.

“But as evidence has emerged, we have taken a very proactive approach in trying to identify in the 22,500 schools - and indeed across the public sector as a whole - where RAAC is.

“And those questionnaires when they come back, the vast majority of them say that there is no RAAC in the schools and we’ve only been surveying schools in the period that they have been built or extended between the 1950s and the 1990s.”

In a separate interview, Mr Gibbs also defended the timing of the government order, after ministers were accused of “incompetence” as the order was issued just days short of the beginning of a new school term.

What other buildings are at-risk?

The Government is also rebuilding seven hospitals due to issues related to “extensive RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete)”, Mr Gibb separately revealed.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if other public buildings could be affected by that type of building materia, he said:“Right across the public sector, we are surveying the estate.

“You’ve heard of a court closing at Harrow. We are taking action, of course, in the hospital sector as well.

“Hospitals are very large buildings and they have teams of very expert maintenance people monitoring the building the whole time.

“They use propping where they identify RAAC and also we are rebuilding seven hospitals because of extensive RAAC in those hospitals.”

Additional reporting by agencies.