School riots - Live: Police called to protests against toilet rules across UK
Schools in Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Merseyside have been accused of blockading the toilets during lessons, evoking student uproar
Cornish school pupils protest at gates after rule change
Police have been called to schools across the UK following protests over the use of toilets during lessons.
Pupils across the country are protesting the changes today, with one schoolgirl injured in Cornwall after reports of children “flipping desks.”
The protests were planned by students following changes to bathroom policies during lessons, with some schools locking the toilets during class and over break time.
Richmond School in North Yorkshire is reportedly under lockdown, with students letting off fire extinguishers and kicking down doors.
An Essex headteacher remarked: "Pupils are able to access all toilets before school, break times, and after school. If a pupil requires access to the toilet during lesson time, they request a pass from their teacher and are allowed access."
The news comes as pupils at Rainford High School in St Helens, Merseyside have organised protests against the tough restrictions on skirt lengths.
Pupils claim they have been forced to enter separately from the boys, with skirt lengths inspected by male teachers. Like Richmond School in North Yorkshire, it has also been accused of blockading the toilets during lessons.
A TikTok account (@rainfordhighprotests) has been created to document the events, gathering 19.4K followers and 1.9M likes in solidarity.
- The article was amended at 4.40pm after North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were not at the scene of the riot at Richmond School.
Which schools are taking part?
Richmond School in North Yorkshire, Penrice Academy in Cornwall, Farnley Academy in Leeds and Castle View in Essex are said to be among those involved.
Local reports suggest a tree was set on fire. The Northern Echo said teachers were pushed over and windows were smashed.
Why are schools not allowing children to use the toilets?
Schools are said to be letting students use the toilets only at certain times and not during class.
An Essex headteacher said: “Pupils are able to access all toilets before school, break times, and after school.
“If a pupil requires access to the toilet during lesson time, they request a pass from their teacher and are allowed access.”
What we know so far
A number of schools around England have been rioting and holding protests against controversial new rules that stop students being allowed to use the toilet during lesson time. Some schools have gone as far as putting up locked gates by way of enforcement. It is not reported if the schools are all connected in their enforcement or if they are part of the same academy group.
