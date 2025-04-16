Teacher awarded five-figure payout after pupil threw laptop at her head
The settlement was among several awarded to teachers last year over issues such as injuries or discrimination in the workplace
A teacher has been awarded a five-figure settlement after a pupil threw a laptop at her head, union figures show.
The payout to the woman, who was injured and lost consciousness, was among several awarded to teachers over issues such as injuries or discrimination in the workplace.
The figures, which were released ahead of the NASUWT union’s two-day annual conference in Liverpool, revealed the teaching union secured nearly £15.2 million in compensation for its members last year.
In one case, a teacher was awarded a six-figure settlement after he was hit by a car while directing traffic in the school car park.
He sustained a fractured left heel bone, which required surgery after he was propelled over the car bonnet and hit the floor.
The NASUWT also supported a pregnant teacher with an employment tribunal claim for breaches of the pregnancy/maternity provisions of the Equality Act 2010.
The employer’s treatment of the woman was mishandled from the time she advised them of her pregnancy, the union said.
The NASUWT also assisted a teacher in securing a five-figure settlement after his employer had been unsupportive when he requested time off for a family emergency.
The member had worked at his school for 30 years and had only ever had three days off sick.
He was warned that if he did not accept the agreement, he was likely to be made redundant through a restructure that had not been announced by that point, the union said.
Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “If all employers took seriously their duty of care and legal responsibilities to their employees, we would not be forced to pursue legal remedies to get redress for members.
“Behind every successfully concluded case is a teacher who has suffered months, and in some cases years, of mental distress and anxiety.
“Some members are no longer able to return to teaching due to the physical injuries they have sustained or the psychological impact of the treatment they have experienced.
“We will not hesitate to pursue justice and redress for members where they are injured, made ill or suffer unfair and discriminatory treatment at work.”
