School children put in detention because parents can’t afford uniform

More than two in five parents report their children have faced negative consequences at school, including detention and exclusion, because they cannot afford the required uniform, a new survey has found.

The poll of 3,000 parents across the UK, commissioned by The Children’s Society and conducted by Censuswide in June., highlights the significant financial burden school uniforms place on families, leading to punitive measures for pupils.

Specifically, 44 per cent of parents said their children had faced negative outcomes for wearing incorrect uniform or lacking a required item due to affordability issues.

Among those affected, one in eight (12 per cent) children received a detention for uniform breaches, while nine per cent were placed in isolation, and eight per cent were excluded from school.

The findings underscore a widespread struggle, with nearly two in five (38 per cent) parents admitting they find it difficult to pay for their child’s school uniform.

The financial strain appears to be worsening or stagnating for many, as 42 per cent of parents reported that uniform costs were no more affordable this academic year (2024/25) compared to the previous one.

The survey’s findings come as the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently under consideration in the House of Lords, includes a proposal to cap the number of branded uniform items schools in England can require.

The charity is calling on the Government to implement proposals set out in the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill to introduce a limit of three branded items of school uniform to help families

This legislation aims to alleviate the financial pressure on households and ensure that no child is penalised for their family’s inability to meet costly uniform demands.

The poll found 15 per cent of parents said their child had not been able to participate in lessons and 12 per cent were not able to participate in extracurricular activities due to incorrect uniform.

Mark Russell, chief executive at The Children’s Society, said: “Punishing children for circumstances outside their control is deeply unjust.

“Every child should be able to attend school without fear of detention, isolation, or exclusion because of uniform costs their families cannot afford.”

Nearly four in five (78 per cent) parents believe there should be a specific limit on the number of branded uniform items that schools can require, the survey found.

The charity is calling on the Government to implement proposals set out in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to introduce a limit of three branded items of school uniform to help families.

Mr Russell added: “At a time when many families are already struggling to afford the basics, we can’t let the cost of school uniforms make life even harder for children.”

The Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently under consideration in the House of Lords, includes a proposal to cap the number of branded uniform items schools in England can require

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The experiences reflected in this survey are worrying, and demonstrate just how tough the financial position is for some families who face having to make impossible decisions.

“Most schools – in our experience – are acutely conscious of cost pressures on families and work hard to support the many children in our country who live in difficult financial circumstances.

“We support the Government’s intention of limiting the cost of uniforms – though we think this would be better achieved with a monetary cap rather than specifying the number of branded items that are allowed.”

Ahead of the committee stage debate on the Bill in the House of Lords on Thursday, schoolwear retailers have repeated warnings that the proposed cap of three branded school uniform items could increase costs for families.

Matthew Easter, chairman of the Schoolwear Association, said: “We have repeatedly tried to engage with ministers in a constructive way to warn of the risks of this policy backfiring – harming the very families it’s meant to help, and putting small community businesses and local jobs at risk.

“A blunt, one-size-fits-all cap will only drive-up costs and reduce access to essential support.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “School uniforms can create a sense of community and belonging for children but they shouldn’t cost the earth.

“Through our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill we are capping the number of costly branded uniform items – putting money back into the pockets of working families as part of our Plan for Change.

“Whilst it might upset those who profit from branded items, it’s clear from the Children’s Society research that we have the backing of parents. It means schools can continue to benefit from a cohesive uniform, while parents can shop where suits their budget.”