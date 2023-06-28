‘Kind and curious’ schoolboy, 10, dies after choking during lunch break

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a “kind” 10-year-old boy who died following a “choking incident” at a school in Berkshire.

Oscar Roome was rushed to hospital from Kidmore End CE Primary School in Caversham, near Reading, on Friday after choking during lunchtime and losing consciousness.

He was treated by medics at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died the following day, surrounded by his family.

Pupils and staff at the school are receiving support and plans are underway to “remember and honour” Oscar, the school said in a statement.

Oscar’s family said they had been left “heartbroken” by the death of the schoolboy, who they would remember for his “kindness, cheeky smile, sense of humour and humble intelligence”.

A statement from the family said Oscar had just started to “blossom” after being encouraged by his teachers to “engage and explore”.

“He did just that. In all that he did, whatever field it was, he brought an infectious curiosity, a thirst not just for knowledge but for understanding, and a desire to learn and share,” the statement said.

“Yet he retained a kindness and humility in everything he did. We, his parents, and his siblings, are heartbroken.”

The family also thanked the staff and pupils at the school and the emergency service workers who tried to help Oscar following the incident.

“They are all amazing people,” the statement said.

Martina Parsons, interim executive headteacher of Kidmore End CE Primary, said: “We are utterly devastated to have lost Oscar.

“A true gentle soul, Oscar always welcomed you with a cheery good morning and asked how you were.

“He was unfailingly polite, holding the door open and responding to thanks every time with a sincere ‘you’re welcome’.”

Mr Parsons added: ”He loved his family and talked about them in school regularly. Most recently in school he loved our day on the river and was thoroughly enjoying acting and singing in the Leavers’ Play alongside his friends and classmates.

‘We have an incredibly strong school community and we will be doing our utmost to support Oscar’s family, our pupils and staff as we come to terms with what has happened together.”

An inquest into his death is due to open today at Oxford Coroner’s Court.