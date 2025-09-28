Schoolboy, 13, arrested after four people hit by Range Rover in separate incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been arrested and bailed after four people were hit by a Land Rover in separate incidents in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The incidents, believed to be linked, took place between 6.44am and 10.04am on Friday across the town and villages of Boston, Maltby Le Marsh, Alford and Calceby.

A male cyclist was thrown off his bicycle in the first collision, which took place on Priory Road in Boston. The man was seriously injured and admitted to hospital.

Police say a second man was knocked off his bicycle by the same vehicle, which did not stop, at 8.20am in Maltby Le Marsh in Alford.

open image in gallery A 13-year-old boy was bailed as police appealed for more information ( PA Archive )

At 8.40am on West Street in Alford, police received reports of an elderly man who had been knocked down by a vehicle that did not stop.

Again, at 10.04am, police received yet another report after a third cyclist was thrown off his pushbike by a vehicle that did not stop on Bluestone Health Road, Calceby, Alford.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the fourth incident at 10.23am in the area of Hainton Road, Louth.

A black Range Rover is reported to have been involved in the incidents.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage and eyewitness statements to assist with their investigation.

Investigating Officer Sgt Billy Spence, said on Saturday: “I appreciate this is an unusual and, most likely, a worrying set of incidents for people who may been in the area at the time, and we are of course sending our best wishes and thoughts to those injured for a quick and full recovery.

“We have a young man in custody who is helping us with our enquiries, and we are keeping an open mind about the exact events of today, but we believe these incidents are linked. We do need the help of the public in order to make sure we have as much information and evidence as possible in order to carry out a thorough enquiry. If you have any dashcam footage, CCTV, witnesses, or any other information that could help and haven’t already spoken to us we would appreciate you getting in touch.

“I would also ask that the wider public do not speculate about what has happened here today and allow us to carry out our enquiries as fairly and freely as possible.”

On Sunday, police said the boy had been released on bail, but continued to appeal for information in connection with the incidents.