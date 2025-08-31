Schoolboy, 12, pictured after being killed in park incident as family pay tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after falling in a recreation ground have paid tribute to their “much-loved” child.

Logan Carter was found seriously injured by Cheshire police on Friday evening after falling from park apparatus in Wharton Recreation Ground in Winsford.

Despite the best efforts of the North West Ambulance Service paramedics who treated him at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

In a tribute, his family said: “Logan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, cousin and friend to many. He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.

"Everyone wanted to be where Logan was. He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh,” they added. “He made every day worth living. Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

"We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue eyed boy."

They shared a picture of their son holding a large fish after a fishing trip, smiling at the camera in the sun. A GoFundMe has been set up in the 12-year-old’s memory to support his family which as so far raised close to £9,000 in less than 24 hours with a target of £13,000.

Logan’s family is currently being supported by specialist officers at this time. Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward as part of ongoing enquiries.

Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit called the incident “deeply tragic”.

He said: “This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.

“As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch.

“At this stage, I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation.”

Police ask that anyone with information relating to the incident that occurred at around 6.11pm on Friday 29 August contact them via the website or on 101, quoting IML-2165641.