A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Kent.

Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.

Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.

A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by the police and has been told to hand herself in for arrest.

Officers said there will be extra police patrols in the area.

A video of the incident was shared widely online; it shows bystanders failing to come to the schoolgirl’s defence. The police have asked for people to avoid sharing the footage due to the active investigation.

Richard Beeson, the principal at Thomas Knyvett College, described the beating as a “violent altercation” and an “isolated” incident in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are aware that the incident will have caused concern among students and parents/carers,” he said. “We can reassure you that we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure this isolated incident is dealt with and that student safety is our paramount concern.”

Community protests are being planned in solidarity with the victim.

The police are appealing for any eyewitnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, helmet cam footage, or any images and videos on their mobile phones to get in touch.

Thomas Knyvett College has been approached for comment.