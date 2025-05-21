Children should be taught about diversity in school in ‘new era of racial inclusion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report has urged the government to formally embed diversity into the national curriculum to usher in a "new era" of racial inclusion in schools.

The Centre for Young Lives think tank argues that anti-racism should be a "key thematic priority" and that mandatory teacher training on inclusive practices is essential.

The report, funded by Lewis Hamilton's charitable foundation, Mission 44, highlights the "disproportionately negative experiences and outcomes" faced by some ethnic minority children in schools.

It points to "zero-tolerance" behaviour policies as potentially discriminatory, disproportionately punishing Black and mixed-race students, particularly boys, and reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

Among the report's key recommendations is the formal integration of "diversity of representation and perspective" within the national curriculum. It also calls for equitable admissions policies to become the standard practice in all schools.

open image in gallery The report was funded by Lewis Hamilton’s charitable foundation, Mission 44 (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

This should include a review of the legal right of academy trusts to be their own admissions authority and returning the legal duty to local authorities.

Former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield, executive chair of the Centre for Young Lives, said: “Schools shouldn’t get to pick and choose which children can enter their gates – either with unfair admissions policies, catchment areas, or gaming the system with managed moves or off-rolling.

“Some schools are being rewarded by Ofsted while leaving it to other schools to be inclusive. This is unfair and must stop.”

The report – which engaged with more than 130 school and education leaders – includes an analysis which found significant variation in inclusive education.

In an introduction to the report, Baroness Longfield said: “Our analysis reveals a postcode lottery, with children in London more likely to go to schools with low rates of exclusions, school absence, and attainment gaps for vulnerable children.

“Our findings that more disadvantaged children in rural areas are less likely to succeed than their peers show us that getting the best from education is not just about school practice but about the resources that schools and children have access to in their communities.”

The interim report of the independent curriculum and assessment review, published in March, said it will ensure the curriculum is “inclusive” so children can see themselves represented in their learning.

The Government launched a review of curriculum and assessment in schools and colleges – chaired by education expert Professor Becky Francis – in July, and the final report is due in the autumn.

On the review, the Centre for Young Lives report said: “We heard from education leaders and the broader education sector that while schools may have ‘scope’ to deliver a more diverse learning experience, in order to drive real change in this area, diversity of representation and perspective must be formally embedded into the national curriculum.”