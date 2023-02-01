Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Underpaid, overstretched and utterly exhausted, teachers who back strike action have described working like “zombies” as schools struggle to retain staff.

Around 85 per cent of schools are expected to be either fully or partially closed by the strike action over pay, NEU joint general secretary Mary Bousted said on Wednesday. Many teachers say they are struggling as bills continue to soar and have seen how rising costs have impacted the profession.

Kemi Oloyede, assistant head teacher of a school in London, described one colleague, a pastoral worker, who could not afford to feed her children.

Protesters from the National Education Union, Trades Union Congress, Public and Commercial Services, and University and College Union at the National Strike Action Rally in Birmingham (PA)

Ms Oleyede, also founder of the Young Black Teachers Network (YBTN), said members of the group came together to buy her colleague a Tesco voucher as they struggled to make ends meet.

“How is it fair that someone who looks after other people’s children isn’t left with enough to take care of her own?” she asked. “Why would you not want to take care of those who take care of your children? I can’t give the best of myself to your child if I can’t take care of my basic needs.”

Speaking about the strain on staff mental well-being, the assistant head added: “During Covid, people wanted us to be glorified babysitters. We are mental health coaches, we are motivators, we are nurses, we are parents, but we are exhausted.

“We can’t be everything to everyone and then left with nothing to pour into ourselves.”

Also backing the walkout, Emmanuel Awoyelu said the experience he had as a teacher in the UK led to him leaving the country to find work overseas.

Assistant head teacher Kemi Oloyede says teachers are “exhausted” (Supplied)

After considering leaving the profession for many years, instead the former assistant head teacher moved abroad to work as a special inclusion teacher. He described his decision to move as “purely financial”.

“I now have to think about my own children and not other’s people,” he said. “People don’t want to be heroes anymore, it doesn’t pay to be a hero.

“I don’t think parents would send their children to school if they knew what was happening behind the scenes.

“I have friends in senior leadership roles in schools who were offered anti-depressants. Teachers are operating like zombies. Some have resigned from teaching altogether.”

Emmanuel Awoyelu said teachers are now ‘operating like zombies’ (Supplied)

He said one of the main issues he faced as a teacher is the “lack of clear direction” from those at the top.

“Schools have reduced funds and tight budgets but the cost of living is going up,” he said. “As a result, the lack of resources for children is mind-blowing.”

An assistant head for a girl’s school in London echoed this sentiment, saying “burnout” is common among disenchanted staff.

Teachers on the picket line outside Falkirk High School in Stirlingshire, in the protest over pay (PA)

“People became teachers to make a social impact, but it is not worthwhile anymore,” the teacher, who did not wish to be named, said. “As rewarding as it can be, that doesn’t pay the bills.

“When I first started teaching, I loved going into work. I felt a connection with the students. But this started to fizzle out once the workload built up. I care less now because I’m at capacity, mentally and physically.”

The consequence this has on the students cannot be understated, she said.

“When teachers are burnt out and tired, lessons become boring and meaningless,” she continued. “Then you get long absences from teachers, and there is constantly a huge turnover.”

Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Regents Street, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster (PA)

The assistant head said her school is fighting a continuous long-term supply issue because staff are taking stress-related leave, with two members off for a minimum of six to eight weeks.

“Even students in the top-set will fall behind as a result,” she said. “This affects their GCSE grades with a domino effect on their A Levels, their university admissions and their future in the job market.”

Thousands of schools closed for the day because of action by the National Education Union (NEU), although many parents only found out on Wednesday morning if their children would have to stay at home.

Civil servants, train and bus drivers and university staff also stopped work on the biggest single day of strikes in a decade.

Teachers say they are struggling in the cost of living crisis and budgets have been hit (PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told Times Radio on Wednesday morning the industrial action was unnecessary as discussions with the unions were continuing.

“I am disappointed that it has come to this, that the unions have made this decision,” she said. “It is not a last resort. We are still in discussions. Obviously there is a lot of strike action today but this strike did not need to go ahead.

“We are hoping as many schools as possible stay open. We know that head teachers and other school leaders have been working really hard to keep schools open for as many kids as possible.”