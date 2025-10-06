Work ongoing to secure redress for historical institutional abuse survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Work is ongoing to secure financial contributions from religious and secular bodies for survivors of historical institutional abuse.

The work comes after the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

Sir Anthony Hart, who chaired the inquiry which revealed shocking levels of abuse in that period recommended a permanent memorial, compensation and an official apology to the victims.

Asked for an update on progress at the Assembly on Monday, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said they have received financial contributions from some, and talks are ongoing with others.

“Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse have endured unimaginable pain and suffering over many years,” she told MLAs.

“We are committed to ensuring they get the redress that they deserve.

“Payments have been received from the Good Shepherd Sisters, Barnardos, De La Salle Order and the Diocese of Down and Connor in respect of the De La Salle run homes, engagement with these institutions will continue to finalise their contributions.

“Constructive discussions are also ongoing with the Irish Church Missions, the Sisters of Nazareth and the Sisters of St Louis.

“Details of the amounts received will be published once the process is complete.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added that she would have liked to have seen the institutions “step up at an earlier stage to make that contribution at an earlier stage”.

“At the heart of this is actually the moral obligation, it shouldn’t have to take a piece of legislation to force the hand of these institutions,” she said.

“I think these institutions should step forward and step up and acknowledge their role in significant harms that were caused, and indeed to come forward with those contributions as soon as possible and avoid us having to take action to force them to do so.”

Asked about progress towards agreeing a memorial, the deputy First Minister said they are making “significant progress” and hope to be in the position to place the plaque “very shortly”.

“We’re trying to move forward to maximise the consensus of victims and survivors,” she said.

“We absolutely acknowledge that victims and survivors don’t all speak with one voice, that’s completely understandable but we do want to move forward with the maximum consensus that we can.

“We are currently working with a range of individuals and organisations to ensure that they are content with the draft wording of that plaque.”