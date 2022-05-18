Chef creates scotch egg that weighs as much as a small toddler

‘This was a first for me,’ says Leigh Evans

Ed Cullinane
Wednesday 18 May 2022 14:42
Comments
<p>Leigh Evans poses with his gigantic vegetarian creation</p>

Leigh Evans poses with his gigantic vegetarian creation

(Clarence Court / SWNS)

A chef has set a new world record for scotch eggs by using an ostrich egg, which on its own took 90 minutes to cook.

Leigh Evans’ savoury – but vegetarian – treat eventually weighted in at 8kg, including the 1.7kg ostrich egg.

His recipe also included 1kg of grated cheddar cheese, 2kg of bread crumbs and nearly 5kg of peas.

The entire process took more than six hours to complete, with an hour and a half dedicated to boiling the ostrich egg.

Mr Evans, who works for the egg producer Clarence Court, smashed the Guinness World Record for largest ever vegetarian scotch egg.

Recommended

His unique pea, mint and cheddar recipe weighed 8.3kg and was twice the size of his head.

Mr Evans, from Corsham, Wiltshire, broke the record as part of Clarence Court’s national vegetarian week celebrations.

Leigh Evans peels a 1.7kg ostrich egg while building his record-breaking snack

(Clarence Court / SWNS)

He said: “This was a first for me, having not created anything so large in my cooking career.

“I always enjoy a challenge, and this was one that I really did enjoy doing.

“I am delighted to have broken a Guinness World Record title and have had enormous fun creating this much-loved picnic staple.”

Recommended

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record using industrial scales supervised by two independent witnesses.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in