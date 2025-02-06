Giant inflatables and illuminated slinky among artworks lighting up Aberdeen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant inflatable castle and a huge illuminated slinky spring are among the works awaiting visitors at this year’s Spectra festival in Aberdeen, which opens on Thursday evening.

The 2025 edition of the annual light festival, now in its 11th year, will feature 15 artworks at various locations around the Granite City, along with entertainment from street performers, dancers and musicians.

Organisers said they are expecting thousands of visitors to attend the free festival – branded “Scotland’s festival of light” – which runs until Sunday.

Last year the event drew crowds of more than 100,000 and was estimated to have contributed £2.6 million to the local economy.

Works on show in the 2025 festival include the Sky Castle, an interactive sound and light installation designed by Australian artists ENESS, where the sound and light change as visitors walk through a series of inflatable arches, plus an interactive neon colouring wall by Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford.

Visitors will also be able to experience a 50-metre multi-sensory walkway designed by Kent-based Lucid Creates, which uses “the mediums of sound, light, dark, shadows, depth linearity and illusion” to create a distinctive sonic and visual experience, as well as an illuminated slinky spring and giant moon moored to a boat by Newcastle-based Studio Vertigo.

Meanwhile images depicting parts of Aberdeen’s rich history will form the centrepiece of Fit D’You Know About the Bon Accord?, a video installation by award-winning Scottish artist Council Baby, which is being hosted in the Sculpture Court area of Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Councillor Martin Greig, cultural spokesman for Aberdeen City Council, which owns and commissions the festival, said: ”Spectra is finally here and we cannot wait for visitors from the city and beyond to revel in the magic that this year’s festival offers.

“The planning for this year’s festival has been under way for months. A great deal of people have been working with the council to make this event a success.

“There has been excellent collaboration with artists and local groups.

“All the preparation and hard work is going to create wonderful experiences for everyone to enjoy. The opening night is a very happy celebration of all the collective artistic activity.”

Spectra is free to attend and runs at various locations in Aberdeen from 5.30pm to 10pm each night.

More information can be found at www.spectrafestival.com.