Blind and partially sighted risk exclusion from AI revolution, diplomat warns

Blind and partially sighted people are at risk of being shut out of the AI revolution, a leading diplomat has warned.

Walton Aubrey Webson, the first visually impaired UN ambassador, is set to tell a major technology conference that AI models should have accessibility built into them from the start.

He believes that without proper safeguards, the models could “inadvertently perpetuate biases” which exclude blind and partially sighted people.

The Inclusive Design for Sustainability conference, which is organised by RNIB Scotland and takes place in Glasgow on Monday and Tuesday, will explore how cutting-edge technology is transforming the lives of people with sight loss worldwide.

Dr Webson, who represents Antigua and Barbuda at the UN, will call for tech firms to prioritise accessibility from the start.

He will warn AI systems trained on biased or incomplete data risk deepening inequalities rather than removing barriers.

More than a billion people worldwide are believed to have some form of sight disorder, including around 183,000 people in Scotland and more than two million across the UK who have significant sight loss.

Dr Webson is expected to tell the conference: “AI algorithms can inadvertently perpetuate biases if they are trained on datasets that do not adequately represent the diversity of persons with disabilities.

“This can lead to the development of technologies that do not effectively serve all users.

“Ensuring diverse representation in training data is essential to creating fair and equitable AI solutions.

“Implementing robust data protection measures and obtaining informed consent is crucial to ensuring that users feel safe and secure while using assistive technologies.

“Major technology companies must seriously incorporate inclusive design into their innovation and product development processes.

“We must view inclusive design not as an afterthought, but as a fundamental aspect of technological development.

“Together, we can create a world where technology is genuinely a wheel of opportunity for all.”

James Adams, director of RNIB Scotland, said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Dr Webson, who has been a strong advocate for the rights of visually impaired people and those with other disabilities, alongside other experts at our conference.

“Their perspectives are invaluable in guiding us towards a future where technology is truly inclusive.

“The rapid advancements in technology offer us a unique opportunity to address exclusion and improve accessibility for those with sight loss.

“With the number of people affected by sight loss expected to rise significantly, it’s more important than ever that we prioritise inclusivity in the development of new tech.

“We must work together to ensure that no one is left behind in the AI revolution. Only then can we create a world where technology opens doors for all.”