Three Belgian soldiers hurt in ‘shooting incident’ during exercise in Scotland

Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a “shooting incident” during a training exercise in Scotland, Belgium’s defence ministry has said.

The ministry confirmed that two of the soldiers are in a stable condition, with one expected to undergo surgery in Scotland before returning to Belgium.

The third was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has been discharged.

About “a dozen” soldiers also suffered hearing damage as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for the defence ministry said: “On May 12, during Exercise Red Condor currently taking place in Scotland, three Belgian soldiers were injured.

“They received first aid on site and were then transferred to a regional hospital. In addition, around a dozen soldiers suffered hearing damage.

“Defence authorities have confirmed that the two soldiers who were seriously injured are now in stable condition.

“They have already been able to speak with their families. One of them will undergo surgery in Scotland before being repatriated to Belgium.

“The third soldier sustained minor injuries and has since returned to the military camp.”

The spokesperson added: “The families of the injured personnel have been informed.

“The incident took place during a planned training exercise. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.”

Last week it was reported that around 600 Belgian military personnel were in Moray for exercise Red Condor.

In a post on X, Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever offered his condolences to the injured soldiers and their families.

“I have received the sad news that three soldiers from the Third Parachute Battalion were injured during an exercise in Scotland,” he wrote.

“I wish the injured a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with their loved ones.”