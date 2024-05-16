One-year-old girl dies after being hit by Land Rover outside church in Scotland
A girl, aged one, was injured in the crash at a rural church car park
A one-year-old girl has died after a crash involving a Land Rover outside a church in Scotland.
Officers were called to the incident in the car park of a church in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday, Police Scotland said.
A girl, aged one, who was injured in the crash was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later, the force added.
Inspector Scott Deans, of Police Scotland, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.
“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their enquiries in the area.
