Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A one-year-old girl has died after a crash involving a Land Rover outside a church in Scotland.

Officers were called to the incident in the car park of a church in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday, Police Scotland said.

A girl, aged one, who was injured in the crash was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later, the force added.

Inspector Scott Deans, of Police Scotland, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their enquiries in the area.

More follows...