Man dies after being found unresponsive while surfing in Cornwall

The man, from Scotland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claire Hayhurst
Tuesday 30 September 2025 12:43 BST
The man was surfing on Gwithian Beach in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
The man was surfing on Gwithian Beach in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

A man from Scotland has died after being found unresponsive in the sea while surfing in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were notified that the man had been found at Gwithian Beach in Hayle at 5.30pm on September 24.

Emergency services, including the ambulance service, air ambulance and coastguard, attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The 63-year-old man from Scotland had been surfing in the sea at the time of the incident.

“He was recovered from the water by lifeguards.

“The ambulance service, air ambulance and HM Coastguard attended.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

