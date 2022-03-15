Scotland face mask rules to stay in place until at least April

The legal requirement to wear a face mask on public transport and in other indoor settings in Scotland will remain in place until at least April.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said rising cases driven by the BA.2 sub-variant meant the rule would have to stay in place beyond this date. It will be reviewed again in two weeks’ time.

The law on masks, which applies to public transport and enclosed public spaces, was due to be converted to guidance on 21 March 21.

However, the legal requirement for certain premises to retain customer contact details will be dropped as planned.

The first minister said: “Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in regulation for a further short period.

“I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services.

“However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.”

