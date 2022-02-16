Scotland to offer Covid vaccines to all children aged 5-to-11
Work is underway on the logistics of delivering the vaccines to children
Scotland will follow Wales and offer Covid vaccines to children aged five-to-eleven, first minister Nicolas Sturgeon has said.
Responding to media reports about the jab expansion, Ms Sturgeon said: “Although it isn’t yet published, I can confirm that the Scottish government has received advice from JCVI recommending that vaccination is offered to all 5-to-11-year-olds.
“We will accept this advice and work is now underway on the logistics of delivery. Parents/carers will receive further info asap.”
Wales announced on Wednesday that it will offer all 5-to-11-year-olds Covid vaccinations. Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said she was following a “yet to be published” recommendation from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
