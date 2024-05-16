Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The devastated family of a “beautiful” baby girl killed in a horror crash with a Land Rover in a church car park have paid tribute.

Ivy Mae, 1, was struck in the car park of Plymouth Brethren church in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the church on her parents’ Holly and Glenn’s behalf, they said they were “absolutely devastated” by the tragic accident but thanked the local community for its support.

Ivy Mae’s great-uncle Iain McKenzie, 53, The Independent: “She is a beautiful girl. They are a lovely family and good parents. They come from Aberdeen, and as a family we would visit at least once a month.

“It’s terrible. She is my family. I’m too shattered and shocked to even shed tears. None of us can bring this darling child back.”

Mr McKenzie said the church would have been busy on Wednesday night as around 300 worshippers from Aberdeen and Peterhead convene for a regular midweek reading meeting.

Fighting back tears, he added: “My heart goes out to her parents and grandparents. I hope they find comfort together as a family at this awful time. I am thinking of them through their huge loss.”

The girl was killed in the car park of the Jesmond Gospel Hall Trust ( Google Maps )

Police Scotland confirmed the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their enquiries in the area.”

One woman told the Press and Journal: “I heard someone was hurt in the car park. There are so many police here – it must be serious.”

Plymouth Brethren church thanked first responders who were “very professional and compassionate” in their response to the horror collision. In a statement, the church added: “We are a very supportive church, and we are giving the family and friends of the people involved in the accident the help they need.”