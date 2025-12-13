Warning of danger to life as up to 130mm of rain to fall in parts of Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of Scotland could see up to 130mm of rain over the weekend, with communities warned of a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwaters.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for very heavy and persistent rain in parts of southern and south-west Scotland from midnight on Saturday.

The warning, which covers parts of Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, South Lanarkshire and the Scottish Borders, remains in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Much of the area covered by the warning will see 50 to 70mm of rain, but parts of the Galloway Hills and Southern Uplands could see up to 130mm, along with strong and gusty south-westerly winds.

Forecasters have warned residents to expect flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts, disruption to transport, and have advised against travelling by road during “potentially dangerous road conditions”.

They said there is a “good chance” some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

There are also yellow weather warnings for heavy rain in place across much of the western half of Scotland from midday on Saturday until Sunday night in most areas, and until Monday morning in parts of the south west.

Here the Met Office has warned of disruption to transport, spray on roads creating difficult driving conditions, and a risk of flooding and power cuts.

Sepa has issued a flood warning for Glen Lyon, with a warning of flooding to agricultural land along the Glen Lyon Valley.

Flood alerts have been issued in 10 other areas, covering much of western and central Scotland, with river levels expected to remain high during Sunday.

ScotRail has cancelled all trains between Kilmarnock and Dumfries on Sunday as a result of forecast heavy rain, with a number of timetable alterations in place for affected services.

Speed restrictions have been imposed on a number of lines in the west of the country, affecting the West Coast Main Line, Cathcart to Neilston, Bellshill to Kirknewton, Port Glasgow to Wemyss Bay, Kilwinning to Largs, and the West Highland Line.

Ferry services have also been affected, with ferry operator Calmac warning of delays or cancellation to a number of sailings in the west of the country as a result of adverse weather conditions.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “The Met Office is forecasting a period of heavy rain this weekend, following on from the impact of Storm Bram earlier this week, particularly in the south of Scotland where an amber warning has been issued.

“These conditions are likely to impact the transport network, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.

“The Traffic Scotland twitter/X page is regularly updated and the Traffic Scotland website lets people get the latest information on the move.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”

Superintendent Andrew Barclay of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “I would encourage people to plan ahead, including an alternative route, and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Please drive to the conditions and be aware of increased stopping distances. In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.

“Driving through areas of flooding can damage your vehicle and may result in roads becoming blocked.

“Ensure your mobile phone is charged, and that you have sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food and water in case you’re delayed.”