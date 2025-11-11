Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Services set to take place around Scotland for Armistice Day

The annual event takes place on November 11.

Rachel Keenan
Tuesday 11 November 2025 02:45 GMT
People look at wreaths following a ceremony to mark Armistice Day in 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
People look at wreaths following a ceremony to mark Armistice Day in 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Remembrance services and events are set to take place around Scotland to mark Armistice Day.

At Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance at the Scott Monument within Princes St Gardens, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will join wreath layers for a short service.

Bugle player Tommy Graham will perform the Last Post, which will be followed by a Lament performed by piper Eddie Molyneux, from George Heriots School.

After the One O’Clock Gun fires at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, the country will fall silent for two minutes in memory of those who have fallen in conflicts over the years.

National chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland the Rev Dr Karen Campbell will lead a short service and wreaths will then be laid in the Garden of Remembrance.

The Military Garrison at Edinburgh Castle also holds an Armistice Day Service each year on November 11, however access to members of the public is limited.

The Erskine Veterans Charity will host its annual Remembrance services around Scotland.

Services will take place in Erskine, Bishopton and Forres.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in